What To Do This Week: June 1–6

We’re just a few weeks away from the official start of summer and the Bay Area is continuing to heat up with a long list of new and exciting in-person events (and plenty of virtual exhibits, lectures and classes too). Take a look at what this week has to offer and plan accordingly.

Hear about this Oakland artist’s newest work

The San Francisco Public Library continues its long-running On the Same Page book club with Oakland-based artist Brontez Purnell’s 100 Boyfriends. The book is true to Purnell’s punk-rock roots and Publishers Weekly called it an immersive dive into “Black, queer desire with humor, self-awareness and just the right amount of vulgarity.” In this virtual event, Purnell will sit down with author Alvin Orloff to discuss his take on dating, relationships, hook-ups and more.

Tuesday, June 1, 7 p.m.

Info: sfpl.org/events/2021/06/01/author-brontez-purnell-conversation-alvin-orloff

Take in a special performance of a musical masterpiece

Renowned multi-instrumentalist Jordi Savall performs selections from Monteverdi’s Madrigals of Love and War in the latest virtual event from Cal Performances at Home. Filmed in Barcelona, the performance features musical groups La Capella Reial de Catalunya and Le Concert des Nations performing special pieces like Lamento della Ninfa and Combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda.

On demand beginning Thursday, June 3.

Info: sfarts.org/event/-cal-performances-at-home-jordi-savall-1u0XAtWgzXtcJptHzlx4x3

Listen to a literary legend describe his newest novel

He’s known as one of the greatest living writers. Now Richard Flanagan is unveiling his newest novel, The Living Sea of Waking Dreams. The Booker Prize winner will be discussing the book from his home in Tasmania, which is also the setting for the novel about the gradual loss of our planet’s species and ecosystems. In this Bay Area Book Fest event, Flanagan will be in conversation with poet Jane Hirshfield, whose most recent collection, Ledger, also focuses on themes of ecology and politics.

Thursday, June 3, 7 p.m.

Info: baybookfest.org

Take part in an immersive, artistic experience centered on science, tech and more

Don’t miss your last chance to see what’s on display at the San José Museum of Art’s Koret Gallery: Art Learning Lab, a dedicated exhibition space inspired by the institution’s award-winning STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) education program, Sowing Creativity. Through June 6, the gallery will display a diverse selection of work from the permanent collection that sheds light on the different ways artists engage with meaning across disciplines. Visitors are invited to participate in the interactive experience through experimentation with various tools and techniques as well.

Through Sunday, June 6.

Info: sjmusart.org/exhibition/koret-gallery-art-learning-lab

Enjoy all-new dance performances from local legends

Over two weekends, the annual ODC Theater Festival will feature an entirely virtual array of performances, ranging from contemporary to experimental. The festival will include nine world premieres and several additional pieces newly adopted from stage to screen. The studio’s flagship dance company, ODC/Dance, will join participating artists including Garrett + Moulton Productions, Robert Moses’ Kin and Margaret Jenkins, and the event will kick off with feature films by ODC/Dance and the 2021 awardees of the Opportunity Fund at ODC Theater, Jeremy Bannon-Neches, Nicole Maria Hoffschneider and Noah Wang.

Thursday, June 3, through Saturday, June 5; and Thursday, June 10 through Saturday, June 12

Info: odc.dance/festival



Inspire creativity in kids of all ages

The San José Museum of Art will be hosting a special free morning of creativity for all ages with its online hands-on Maker Day. Attendees are invited to learn by participation, reimagining new uses for everyday materials and objects. The online event will also feature a live performance from performing arts group ZunZun on the art of repurposing, a live and interactive pottery throwing workshop with Dana Childs, and a demo about alternative energy cars.

Saturday, June 5, 10:30 a.m–noon

Info: sjmusart.org/event/makerday-2021

See this Scottish quartet bring classical and folk pieces to life

The Maxwell Quartet will be performing Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 13 in G Major, Op. 106 and a selection of Scottish folk songs in a Music at Kohl Mansion virtual broadcast. After debuting in America in 2019, The New York Times described the Scottish string players as “eloquent performers who bring the same sense of charisma and sense of adventure to their programming.”

Sunday, June 6, 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 10, 6 p.m.

Info: musicatkohl.org/maxwell-quartet/

See a virtual performance of a playwright’s take on Asian American life

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents Writing Fragments Home, a play by Jeffrey Lo that he calls an “unapologetically Filipino American story.” Directed by Victor Malana Maog, the work focuses on Jay, a playwright experiencing writer’s block who has just moved back in with his mother after losing his job and his girlfriend. The virtual performance is presented by Compassion in Oakland, an organization formed in response to the surge of anti-Asian attacks in the Bay Area.

Livestream Saturday, June 5, 7 p.m. (on demand viewing June 6 at noon through 7 p.m. June 9)

Info: theatreworks.org/writingfragmentshome/

Commemorate an important milestone in the fight against AIDS

June 5 marks 40 years since the first cases of AIDS were reported in the United States, and to commemorate what is also known as HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day, the National AIDS Memorial will honor and remember the more than 700,000 lives lost to AIDS over the past four decades. Golden Gate Park’s National AIDS Memorial Grove will be open to the public to view the 40-block quilt display and experience the 10-acre living memorial which honors the lives lost and touched by the crisis. Attendees will have the opportunity to leave personal tributes on signature panels of the quilt, and members of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus will perform.

Saturday, June 5, noon to 6 p.m.

Info: aidsmemorial.org/

Stock up on cool collectibles

Looking for a unique way to spend a Sunday? Head over to the Strangeways Friends Day Market in Oakland to peruse an eclectic assortment of vintage clothing, ceramics, books, records, magazines and more. The event will also feature live DJs spinning everything from hip hop to house, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

Sunday, June 6, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/strangeways-friends-market-iii-tickets-156049439073