What To Do This Week: June 16–20

This is it: Sunday (Father’s Day, FYI!) officially marks the start of summer, and the whole Bay Area is already feeling the vibe. See what your favorite arts and culture institutions have to offer this week — or try something new to spice up your summer agenda.

See Golden Gate Park through fresh eyes

If you’re looking for a brand-new way to explore Golden Gate Park, check out SOUNDWALK, a free public art project that launched last week as part of Kronos Quartet’s annual festival, presented in association with the McEvoy Foundation for the Arts. Put on your headphones and download the GPS-enabled app to experience calm reflection and introspection through a curated selection of music designed to illuminate the natural environment. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the project and has already launched it in other cities around the country.

Now through 2023

Info: ellenreidsoundwalk.com/download

Jazz up your weekend with Healdsburg tradition

It’s time to get back into the swing of things with the Healdsburg Jazz Festival weekend, taking place June 17–20. The 23rd annual event presents the inaugural Juneteenth Celebration sponsored by the Foley Family Charitable Foundation and attendees can enjoy performances from artists including The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol and her Trio, MJ’s Brass Boppers and the Josh Jones Latin Jazz Ensemble. Don’t miss the kick-off events, including a Pre-Festival Jazz & Cocktails gathering at The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House on June 16.

Thursday, June 17, through Sunday, June 20

Info: healdsburgjazz.org/

Take in the works of these talented Bay Area ballet dancers

SF Ballet School’s artistic director Helgi Tomasson and director Patrick Armand present the virtual SF Ballet School Virtual Festival to celebrate the work of the institution’s top talents. The event will feature three new performances by SF Ballet School Trainees, including world premieres by SF Ballet School Faculty members Dana Genshaft and Viktor Plotnikov. The festival will also premiere the school’s pas de quatre from Sir Frederick Ashton’s Swan Lake, as well as recorded class observations and a review of the 2020–2021 school year. The weeklong event kicks off on June 17 with a program and dinner chaired by Carrie Kaufman.

Thursday, June 17, through Thursday, June 24

Info: sfballet.org/support-us/special-events/sf-ballet-school-virtual-festival/

Learn from an inspirational disability advocate

Human rights lawyer and Bay Area local Habem Girma was the first deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School. Tune in (ASL interpretation and live captioning will be provided) as she discusses disability access and advocacy, and the importance of interdependence in this free virtual event presented by the San Francisco Public Library’s Talking Books and Braille Center in collaboration with the Summer Stride learning program.

Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m.

Info: sfpl.org/events/2021/06/19/author-haben-girma-deafblind-woman-who-conquered-harvard-law

Downward dog amidst iconic works of art

Even if you’ve already experienced the jaw-dropping Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at San Francisco’s SVN West, you haven’t experienced it like this. Starting this week, the exhibit is partnering with Lifeway Foods to present weekly yoga classes inside of the multisensory experience that explores the works of Vincent van Gogh. Participants of all levels of fitness and yoga experience are encouraged to attend the 35-minute flow classes designed to sync with the music, sounds, light and images of the surrounding artwork.

Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 8:45 a.m., and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings at 7:45 a.m., beginning Saturday, June 19

Info: vangoghsf.com/yoga-classes/

Celebrate a special holiday with iconic Black female artists

Commemorate Juneteenth with a day of virtual programs highlighting legendary Black women in the arts. The daylong celebration, titled Rock ‘n’ Roll Heretics: Shredding While Black and Female, is presented by the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) and shines a well-deserved spotlight on the intersectional journeys of Black women rock guitarists, writers and music educators. The event draws from author Sikivu Hutchinson’s new Black feminist novel, Rock ‘n’ Roll Heretic: The Life and Times of Rory Tharpe, and the author will join independent singer-songwriter-guitarist Samantha “GhettoSongBird” Hollins, Atlanta native Gabriella “Guitar Gabby” Logan, and 19-year-old photographer, filmmaker and musician Zorrie Petrus for a roundtable discussion.

Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. PDT

Info: www.moadsf.org/event/roundtable-rock-n-roll-heretics-shredding-while-black-and-female/?instance_id=15993

Pair your wine with these complementary classical sounds

The Philadelphia Orchestra is partnering with Napa Valley’s Bouchaine Vineyards to deliver a new musical series dedicated to pairing wine with classical sounds. Over the course of four programs, the orchestra will perform special musical selections to highlight the distinct personalities of the vineyard’s wines. The virtual event will also feature concertmaster David Kim, along with winemaker general manager Chris Kajani and DTC director Brian Allard in a 90-minute live discussion.

Saturday, June 19, 4–5:30 p.m.

Info: bouchaine.com/visit/events-experiences/

Enjoy the equinox with an immersive musical experience

Grace Cathedral’s TILT: A Celebration of Light and Music on the Summer Solstice is a celebration of our planet on the longest day of the year, and includes a variety of musical experiences sure to delight your senses. Produced by award-winning creative technology company Art Processors, TILT is an international event that takes place in different settings across the world — from Toronto to Notre-Dame de Paris — and features artists like Olivier Latry, Kenneth Kellogg, the Professional Choir of Chicago Sinai and more. The event honors the memory of Paul Crane Dorfman, a good friend of the cathedral and a music lover.

Sunday, June 20, 8 p.m.

Info: gracecathedral.org/calendar-events/tilt-a-celebration-of-light-and-music%e2%80%af-2021-06-20/2021-06-20/2/

See a unique and otherworldly stage production brought to the screen

American Conservatory Theater just announced a two-week extension for the original film adaptation of The Bushwick Starr’s production of Animal Wisdom, so don’t miss your chance to see it through June 27. Available now for streaming, the “musical séance” directed by Amber McGinnis with stage direction by Emilyn Kowaleski, follows Heather Christian’s shifting roles as a rock star, high priestess, folklorist and more, while she confronts the myths and legends of her family history.

Now through June 27

Info: animalwisdomfilm.com/

Get into the summer spirit at Stern Grove Festival

Can we take the triumphant return of the Stern Grove Festival as a sign that summer is officially here and San Francisco is approaching full-on normalcy? With free concerts every Sunday through the end of August, the beloved 84th annual festival will feature talent like Thievery Corporation, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Fitz & the Tantrums and more. The festivities kick off on June 20 with 2021 Grammy winner Ledisi, a 13-time Grammy-nominated vocalist with a career spanning almost two decades, along with The Seshen, La Doña, and LadyRyan. Reservations are required for all concerts, so be sure to sign up ahead of time.

Every Sunday from June 20 through August 29, 2 p.m.

Info: sterngrove.org/