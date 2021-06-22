What To Do This Week: June 23–27

Summer is officially (finally!) in full swing, and there’s no better way to continue the Pride Month festivities than with some much-needed sunshine and social gatherings. Find an array of fun, thought-provoking and educational activities to fill your calendar and don’t forget the SPF.

Dance your way through the last few days of Pride Month

Choose your own dance adventure with a live DJ silent disco pride party taking place in San Francisco’s Sutro Heights Park. Featuring three unique channels of music to choose from (hip hop and pop dance from DJ Wolf Cub, disco-inspired vintage jam from DJ Neptune, and an electronic mystery mix), the True Colors party from theDrop also includes an optional guided dance session with instructor Devi Hadsell.

Saturday, June 26, 6–9 p.m.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/true-colors-tickets-158169909457

Get to know this San Francisco politician on a new level

The title really says it all. In Tom Ammiano’s recent autobiography, Kiss My Gay Ass: My Trip Down the Yellow Brick Road Through Activism, Stand-up and Politics, the former San Francisco supervisor and member of the California State Assembly puts it all out there. In this conversation with political and investigative reporter Tim Redmond, Ammiano discusses his book and how the City is truly the perfect setting for his unique story.

Tuesday, June 22, 7 p.m.

Info: sfpl.org/events/2021/06/22/author-tom-ammiano-conversation-tim-redmond

A glimpse at cinematic art that frames the Asian lesbian experience

Continue the Pride month celebration with a virtual screening of two short films from Madeleine Lim about the Asian lesbian experience and how it’s represented in art. Lim will also stick around after the screening to discuss her work with the Asian Art Museum’s head of contemporary art, Abby Chen, and talk about the importance of fighting for continued safety and equity for all Asian Americans.

Thursday, June 24, 6:30–8 p.m.

Info: calendar.asianart.org

Kick Pride Month into high gear with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

Is it really Pride without an epic performance from the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus? This year, the legendary group will make its magic virtual through Wired, an online celebration featuring the world premiere performances of Message from the Gay Community, and 28 Barbary Lane from the musical @queerz, which was never performed due to the pandemic. The Zoom extravaganza will include notable guests, including RuPaul, Todrick Hall, Brandi Carlile and LeAnn Rimes, as well as special appearances by the chorus’ two ensembles, HomoPhonics and The Lollipop Guild.

Thursday, June 24, 6 p.m.

Info: sfgmc.org/pride-2021

Hear an inspirational story for all ages

There’s simply no better way to celebrate Pride with the kids than with the San Francisco Library’s Sweet Stories Special, a glitter-filled event featuring special guest Honey Mahogany, of Drag Queen Story Hour. Kids and parents can tune in to the virtual event for a live reading of Meena Harris’s Ambitious Girl, illustrated by Marissa Valdez, which focuses on empowerment and reclaiming strength.

Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m.

Info: sfpl.org

See a touching love story set in a time of struggle

The Frameline Film Festival premieres Firebird, a love story that takes place in the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War. Directed by Peeter Rebane and starring Tom Prior, Oleg Zagorodnii, and Diana Pozharskaya, the film is based on Sergey Fetisov’s memoir, The Story Of Roman, and follows Estonian private Sergey and his romance with fighter pilot Roman. Set in the 1970s, the film explores young gay love through a lens of secret struggles and cultural oppression.

Sunday, June 27, 2:30 p.m., at the Castro Theater and online.

Info: frameline.org

Relive the original stage production of Tales of the City

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City, The Musical’, A.C.T. is streaming the epic stage show for one week only. This is a chance for new audiences to experience the original 2011 production, directed by Jason Moore and featuring music and lyrics by the Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears and John Garden. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to support the Transgender District and TGI Justice.

Through Sunday, June 27

Info: act-sf.org

Tour these stunning Bay Area homes from the comfort of your own

If you love taking a peek inside chic abodes, don’t miss the 2021 Bay Area Modern Home Tour, presented by The Modern Architecture + Design Society, Feldman Architecture, Gustave Carlson Design, DNM Architecture Inc., Klopf Architecture, Timeline Design+Build and architect Andrew Morrall. The virtual event will take viewers on a 3D journey through some of the most beautiful residences in Los Altos, Oakland, Sonoma and Orangevale, and the architects and designers will be on hand to answer live questions.

Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Info: mads.media/2021bayareamht/

Take in a show about characters reconnecting through the written word

This week is your last chance to catch the Coastal Repertory Theatre’s play Love Letters, centered on two characters who have been living separate lives. Over the course of the show, the two connect through letters recollecting their many dreams and disappointments throughout the years. During its run this month, the production has featured three sets of actors taking on the lead roles, and on June 25 through June 27, a mystery guest star will take the stage.

Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27

Info: coastalrep.com/

Admire the important work of this local Asian artist and advocate

This year has brought much needed attention to the daily acts of violence targeting Asian Americans and now, artist Victo Ngai continues the important conversation through a stunning art exhibit on display throughout San Francisco. Titled Project Honor, the 55 hand-illustrated pieces were inspired by Sandra Oh’s 2019 Golden Globes acceptance speech and feature diverse portraits of the AAPI community. The traveling artwork is on display at multiple sites, including the SF Ferry Building and the digital screens at Salesforce West.

On display through June.

Info: gofundme.com/c/asian-honor