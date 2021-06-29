What To Do This Week: June 29 – July 4

You know you have made it to a pivotal point in the year when everyone is talking about fireworks, festivals and sneaking out of work a bit earlier than usual. Don your best red, white, and blue attire and fill your calendar with some can’t-miss arts, entertainment and culture this week.

Prepare for your next knitting extravaganza

SCRAP, the San Francisco–based nonprofit dedicated to breathing new life into old arts and crafts supplies, is unloading a ton of great crafting material at its annual Yarn-a-palooza event this weekend. Stop by SCRAP to pick up high-quality acrylic, cotton, mohair and more, all priced at $10 per grocery bag. The creative reuse center, materials depot and workshop space is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Thursday, July 1, through Saturday, July 3

Info: scrap-sf.org



Learn the significance of this spicy Indian treat

Chai has become a common cafe staple, but do you know the meaning and history behind the delicious beverage? Join Sana Javeri Kadri, founder of the direct trade spice company Diaspora Co., for an online event and virtual demonstration centered on Kadak Spicy Chai and in-depth exploration of the international spice industry. Presented by the Asian Art Museum, the event celebrates Diaspora’s mission to decolonize the crops of India, cultivate equity in the industry and partner with farmers to deliver heirloom varieties to consumers.

Thursday, July 1, 6:30 p.m.

Info: calendar.asianart.org



Enjoy outdoor arts and entertainment in support of local business

All summer long, Half Moon Bay will celebrate its inaugural Make It Main Street event, featuring a massive collaboration between artists, musicians and performers, all in support of the area’s downtown shops. Spanning five blocks of Main Street, the seasonal spectacle will take place on the first Thursday of the month and feature a rotating roster of creative talents. Attendees can also take in locally produced short films at the Oddfellows Hall, and get to know the works of local writers, poets, and essayists on stage at Mac Dutra Park.

First Thursdays of each month, July 1–November 4, 1 p.m.–7 p.m.

Info: visithalfmoonbay.org

Celebrate America’s birthday with BBQ and wine

Make a virtual pitstop at Napa’s Frank Family Vineyards this weekend to relish an Independence Day celebration that also pays homage to the winery’s 28th anniversary. The Fourth of July BBQ Bash features a cooking demonstration from renowned BBQ specialist and backyard pitmaster Jack Arnold, as well as info on wine pairings from proprietor Leslie Frank, winemaker Todd Graff, and director of hospitality Liam Gearity.

Saturday, July 3, 2 p.m.

Info: frankfamilyvineyards.com



Gather with friends and family for an old fashioned festival on the Fourth

If you’re looking for a classic way to commemorate America’s birthday, look no further than the 50th Half Moon Bay Ol’ Fashioned 4th of July Parade & Festival. The beloved tradition is back after last year’s hiatus and has expanded to a street festival fueled by music of all varieties. Three live bands will perform at the festivities, and plenty of vendors will be on hand to delight the crowd with food and drink options. Little ones are welcome to have their own celebration in the Bright Stars Kidz Fab Funzone, which will feature a bungee jump, cornhole and more.

Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Info: miramarevents.com/4th-of-july-parade



Hear what mimes have to say on politics, culture, and more

To kick off their 62nd season, the San Francisco Mime Troupe presents Tales of the Resistance, Volume 2: Persistence, a series of radio play podcasts that are categorized in two genres: adventure and mystery. The weekly episodes begin on July 4, with The Tale of the Black FOX featuring Velina Brown as Angelica Phenex and Keiko Shimosato Carreiro as Eido Kawakami; and EYEBALL ON HISTORY! starring Amos Glick as Chip Banister, Michael J Asberry as Bobby Seale, and Michael Gene Sullivan as Huey P. Newton. The 29-minute audio broadcasts will feature original political comedy and more from SFMT veterans and newcomers.

Released weekly on Sundays from July 4 through September 5

Info: sfmt.org/talesvol2



Kick back and enjoy live classical and jazz performances

Stanford Live officially kicks off a six-week series of in-person performances at Frost Amphitheater this week with jazz and classical concerts presented in partnership with the San Francisco Symphony and SFJAZZ. The inaugural concert series highlights a rotating selection of artists, including Joshua Redman and Zakir Hussain with Joel Ross and Zach Moses Ostroff; Kronos Quartet with singer Meklit Hadero; Esa-Pekka Salonen; and Fantastic Negrito.

Thursday, July 1, through Saturday, August 7

Info: live.stanford.edu



Go back in time at Filoli

Filoli Historic House & Garden invites guests to experience the Bourn-Roth Estate country house in a whole new way, with various rooms outfitted to showcase the sights and sounds of different eras. Visitors can walk through the ballroom to hear 1920s opera or enjoy a classic 1960s television show in the study (or try a unique meal made out of rationed ingredients in the 1940s wartime kitchen). Fans of the iconic 1980s hit, Dynasty, will be particularly thrilled to know several scenes of the series were filmed at Filoli, so pack your shoulder pads and prepare for some dramatic photo ops.

Now through September 23

Info: filoli.org/decades-of-entertainment/

Pay homage to an historic event in the AIDS crisis

For those who lived through the AIDS crisis, it may be hard to believe it’s been over 30 years since the historic Sixth International Conference on AIDS took place in San Francisco in 1990. Now, the newly reopened Main Library is displaying photographs by Rick Gerharter, who documented the activism surrounding the protests and demonstrations of the time, along with text by veteran HIV journalists Liz Highleyman and Tim Kingston. The show also includes memorabilia, conference materials and more.

Now through October 9

Info: sfpl.org



Contemplate shape and color in a whole new way

The San José Museum of Art invites visitors to explore the revolutionary approaches of what critic Clement Greenberg once called “post-painterly abstraction” in Break + Bleed. The exhibit features an array of pieces from artists who eschewed the norms of abstract expressionism and leaned into staining unprimed canvases and creating flat planes of color without making distinctive marks. Works from artists like Josef Albers, Joachim Bandau and Helen Lundeberg invoke a range of styles like hard-edge abstraction, color field painting, Op art, minimalism and soft-edge abstraction.

Now through Sunday, April 3, 2022

Info: sjmusart.org/exhibition/break-bleed

