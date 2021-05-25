What To Do This Week: May 25–30

New museums, exciting exhibitions and a whole lot of pre-summer fun is flooding the Bay Area’s event listings this week. Make sure to mark your calendars for all the entertainment, education and lively conversations on tap.

Get ready to rock

After years of preparation, the world’s largest gallery dedicated to Bay Area musicians is finally open! The San Francisco Music Hall of Fame Gallery is an immersive museum honoring around 90 of the Bay’s music icons, including Metallica, Journey, Santana, Green Day, and so many more. With large-scale photos, original tributes from industry legends like Ben Fong-Torres, and a 300-brick walkway highlighting acts, venues and people in the scene, the gallery is a can’t-miss experience.

Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Info: sanfranciscomusichalloffame.com/

Take in the modern works of these innovative artists

California College of the Arts’s Graduate Program in Curatorial Practice Class of 2021 presents Contact Traces. On view through June 6, the exhibition invites viewers to reconsider existing views on themes such as labor, process and interconnection. The pieces are very much rooted in the current moment, inspired by the events of 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic, social and racial justice calls and the climate crisis. Participating artists include Derya Akay, Lenka Clayton, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Ilana Harris-Babou and Jenny Kendler.

Now through June 6

Info: wattis.org/view?id=4,1187

Hear tales of loving (and leaving) the Bay

If you’ve felt a certain kind of way about how the Bay Area has changed over the last few years, you’re not alone. In a Litquake event co-presented by Green Apple Books on the Park, the contributors to the book The End of the Golden Gate: Writers on Loving (and Sometimes Leaving) San Francisco will tell stories of their time in the Bay. The free online event will feature Nob Hill Gazette contributor Gary Kamiya, John Law, Kimberly Reyes, and Alia Volz, and is moderated by Litquake co-founder Jack Boulware.

Wednesday, May 26, 5 p.m.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/the-end-of-the-golden-gate-writers-on-loving-and-sometimes-leaving-sf-registration-142260610315

Witness a one-of-a-kind musical and artistic collaboration

Rounding out Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the Asian Art Museum presents a musical conversation with Vietnamese composer and multi-instrumentalist Vân-Ánh Võ and friends. In this virtual event, Võ will be joined by artists of Japanese and Khmer heritage and will partner with longtime collaborator Jimi Nakagawa to present a new piece. She’ll also be accompanied by Cambodian royal dance master and vocalist Charya Burt, and all participants are invited to join in for a post-performance talk about Asian musical traditions, moderated by Khatharya Um, associate professor of Asian American and Asian diaspora studies at UC Berkeley.

Thursday, May 27, 6:30 p.m.

Info: calendar.asianart.org/event/celebrating-asian-futures-a-musical-conversation-with-van-anh-vo-and-friends/

Enjoy an evening of bucolic summer bliss

It’s officially time to embrace the summer vibe: Through September 23, Filoli Historic House & Garden will host a series of Thursday night events, inviting attendees to enjoy the tranquility of the outdoor landscape and toast the sunset. Filoli’s Grove Bar is stocked with canned wine and beer and the Quail’s Nest Café offers sandwiches, salads, soups and sides.

Weekly through Thursday, September 23, 5–8 p.m.

Info: filoli.org/summer-nights/

See the work of some of Stanford’s brightest minds

Stanford’s Mechanical Engineering Design Group is celebrating its students’ creative work at the Stanford Design Online EXPErience Presentations & Fair 2021. Highlighting work in design research, design practice, engineering and manufacturing, the fair shines a spotlight on students leading projects related to sustainability, biomedical devices, communication and more. The annual event is free and open to the public (and Zoom attendance will be an option as well).

Thursday, May 27, 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Info: events.stanford.edu/events/914/91413/

Embrace your inner child and get creative

Whether you have little ones at home who need to get out their creative energy or you’re a big kid at heart, Redwood City’s Pop-Up Chalk Play! event has you covered. This week, the fun will take place in Marlin Park, and attendees will also receive a free three-piece chalk kit (available from 3 to 4 p.m.) to take and create at home.

Friday, May 28

Info: redwoodcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/50211/873?curm=5&cury=2021

Learn about an iconic Jewish photographer

Now that the Jewish Contemporary Museum has reopened its doors, it’s time to take in its latest exhibit, Predicting the Past: Zohar Studios, The Lost Years, in person. The immersive photography installation from Los Angeles–based artist Stephen Berkman pays homage to 19th-century Jewish immigrant photographer Shimmel Zohar. With over 30 photographs, several large installations and more, the exhibit offers a unique glimpse into the life of the founder of Zohar Studios, as well as the state of Jewish life over a century ago.

Now through Sunday, June 27

Info: thecjm.org/exhibitions/106

Musical interpretations that pay tribute to the art of resilience

In SF Symphony’s latest edition of SoundBox, harpist and jazz vocalist Destiny Muhammad curates a program titled Resilience, which looks at the ways the trait manifests in her own life and in our current world. The program includes Matt Wong’s arrangements of Ambrose Akinmusire’s Confessions to My Unborn Daughter, Mary Lou Williams’ Tell Him Not to Talk Too Long, Arthur Cunningham’s Lullaby for a Jazz Baby, and Muhammad’s Hope on the Horizon.

Thursday, May 27

Info: sfsymphonyplus.org/products/destiny-muhammad

Support local women-owned businesses

Don’t miss SF Collective Pop Up, a monthlong event featuring four woman-owned brands based in the Bay Area. Hosted by contemporary womenswear line, PURPLEMAROON, the Pop Up features ceramics from Blue Plate, jewelry from db:designs, and MODHER handbags. The free in-person shopping event is open to the public and will take place at 2608 3rd St.

Now through June 22, Mondays through Sundays (closed Tuesdays), 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/sf-collective-pop-up-tickets-153033604631