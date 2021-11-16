What To Do This Week: Nov 16 – Nov 22

We’re inching closer to the end of 2021, and the calendar continues to fill up with wintertime events, seasonal celebrations and special exhibits sure to get you in the mood for the final fleeting weeks of the year. Check out this week’s can’t-miss offerings around the Bay Area.

Take in an ancient Japanese theater tradition

Theatre of Yugen’s NOHSpace in San Francisco officially reopens its doors with live performances of traditional Japanese Kyogen plays — a 600-year-old custom that developed as a type of comic-relief intermission between the solemn acts of musical dramas. The company will present two classical pieces performed in English. Busu (Sweet Poison) centers on a cast of clever servants outsmarting their master, while Kaminari (The Thunder God) features a supernatural seeking medical guidance from a mortal doctor.

Friday, November 19, 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 20, 7 p.m.; Sunday, November 21, 2 p.m.

Info: theatreofyugen.org

Hear the classics from a world-renowned musician

Russian-born pianist Anna Tsybuleva makes her North American premiere at San Francisco’s Steinway Society during a home concert hall series with a specially recorded performance. The acclaimed musician has appeared on some of the greatest stages across Europe and Asia and her debut recording, Fantasien (Fantasies), has been heralded around the world. In this performance, Tsybuleva will play selected pieces from Beethoven, Bach and Brahms.

Friday, November 19–Sunday, November 22

Info: steinwaysociety.com

Admire an exhibition from French Caribbean and Haitian artists

San Francisco Art Institute and Hunter East Harlem Gallery present Dust Specks on the Sea: Contemporary Sculpture from the French Caribbean & Haiti. The exhibition features sculptural works from over a dozen contemporary artists from Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana and Haiti, with pieces addressing and reflecting varying viewpoints on postcolonialism in the region. Exhibiting artists include ​​Mathieu Kleyebe Abonnenc, Raphaël Barontini, Sylvia Berté and many more.

Now through Friday, February 19; gallery hours: Wednesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Info: sfai.edu/exhibitions-public-events/detail/dust-specks-on-the-sea-contemporary-sculpture-from-the-french-caribbean-haiti

Enjoy a night of songs and stories from a screen legend

America’s sweetheart, Marilu Henner, has graced the screen and stage for decades. Now she’s bringing her show, Music & Memories, to San Francisco for two nights at Feinstein’s at the Nikko. After starring in entertainment staples like Taxi, Evening Shade, Grease! and Chicago, Henner has loads of stories to tell and hilarious, heartfelt anecdotes to share.

Friday, November 19, 8 p.m., and Saturday, November 20, 8 p.m.

Info: feinsteinssf.com/event-details/11434865/marilu-henner-music-memories/

Sip some bubbly and see a unique array of artistry

Enjoy an evening out in the City at Dark Kabaret: Champagne Show. Taking place in the Great Star Theater, a nearly 100-year-old theater in Chinatown, the variety show features everything from music and humor to artistry, and yes, Champagne. Paul Nathan hosts the evening, taking the audience on a journey from Berlin to Broadway, showcasing acts including London’s top shadow artist, Paul Dabek, and Cirque du Soleil star RJ Owens.

November 19, 20, 26 and 27, 8 p.m.

Info: greatstartheater.org

Watch talented dancers from around the globe take the virtual stage

Artistic director and founder Micaya presents the 23rd annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest. The in-person watch party takes place at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre — or you can stream it at home. This year’s festival features pre-recorded performances by six dance companies from around the world, all of whom created pieces beginning with the letter “R” (Revolution, Rebirth, Real, Resuscitation, Resilience and Resurgence). The live event will include a post-show celebration in the lobby featuring a DJ dance party, snacks and short performances.

Sunday, November 21

Info: sfhiphopdancefest.com

Transport yourself to the fictional world of Jane Austen’s Pemberley

MTC Mellon National Playwright in Residence Lauren Gunderson and former Director of New Play Development Margot Melcon penned Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley. This final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy centers on Mr. Darcy’s younger sister, Georgiana, and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty. Kitty is the joyful, practical best friend to shy but creative Georgiana, who lives under the scrutiny of her older brother. During yuletide at Pemberley, the pair impatiently await the arrival of Georgiana’s equally shy pen pal, Henry Grey.

Saturday, November 18–Sunday, December 19

Info: marintheatre.org

Skate into the celebratory season

It’s officially holiday season in the South Bay now that the Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown Ice in San Jose is open! Celebrating its 25th anniversary, guests are invited to skate around 32 palm trees. Community-led events such as Schools on Skates will resume this season, as well as new programming like the Silent Skate Party and Musical Mondays presented by Broadway San Jose.

Friday, November 19–Sunday, January 9

Info: downtownicesj.com/

Watch the final installment of this legendary series with a live soundtrack

Symphony San Jose is taking on the grand finale of a beloved series with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in Concert. All the characters from the first seven films are back to battle villains and protect Hogwarts from Voldemort. Watch the iconic movie on-screen accompanied by the live symphony orchestra bringing Alexandre Desplat’s score to life.

Saturday, November 20, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, November 21, 1:30 p.m.

Info: ​​symphonysanjose.org

Don’t miss these iconic art pieces in person

The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world comes to the Bay Area with an assemblage sourced from private collections. The exhibition features many of the artist’s most recognizable images like “Flower Thrower,” “Rude Copper” and “Girl With Balloon,” along with lesser-known works. The canvases, screen prints, sculptures and limited-edition pieces are all dated between 1997 and 2008.

Monday, November 22–Monday, January 2

Info: banksyexhibit.com/