What To Do This Week: Nov 9 – Nov 15

Now that we’ve reset the clocks and fallen back into the coziest time of year, we have the perfect excuse to officially prioritize friends, family and fun through the end of 2021. If you need some inspiration for how to spice up your week, check out all the live performances, online festivals, immersive experiences and more heading your way.

See this artistic duo’s latest exhibition

New York-based artist duo Zakkubalan (aka Neo Sora and Albert Tholen) presents its first solo exhibition at The David Ireland House in San Francisco. Below the lighthouse is the darkest part of night features the pair’s 2017 collaboration with Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, a 24-channel video installation called “async – volume -”. The multimedia exhibition also includes new works created in response to artist David Ireland’s former residence itself.

Now through February 19, 2022

Info: 500cappstreet.org/future-exhibitions/

Find the magic in everyday materials

See what happens when creative minds utilize materials that would have otherwise gone to waste. Visit San Francisco nonprofit Root Division to see Weave, Bundle, Cut, and Layer: Artists with Material Instincts, a group exhibition featuring 21 artists who all share a passion for transforming non-traditional materials into art. Curated by Lisa McCutcheon, the works spotlight everything from fabric and rubber to shards of paper and discarded plastic.

Now through November 30, in-person by appointment.

Info: rootdivision.org/exhibition/weave-bundle-cut-and-layer/

Support a local theater company’s latest production

Playful People Productions and Starting Arts are teaming up to present Music Theatre International’s (MTI) All Together Now!, a musical revue that is part of a global event celebrating local theater. The family-focused theater company will perform the show at San Jose’s Historic Hoover Theatre over three days, and attendees can expect a variety of solo and chorus numbers courtesy of local talents ages 12+ directed by Katie D’Arcey and Tonya Suker, with vocal direction from Marcia Cope-Hart.

Friday November 12–Sunday, November 14

Info: playfulpeople.org

Hear the musical stylings of a longtime artist and recent reality TV star

Feinstein’s at the Nikko in San Francisco presents singer Storm Large, fresh from her run on America’s Got Talent. In her new show, Love, Storm, the singer-songwriter offers a musical love letter to fans. This marks the first Bay Area appearance for Large in nearly two years.

Saturday, November 13, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Info: feinsteinssf.com/event-details/11434775/storm-large/

Take in a truly unique conceptual performance

Cellist and artistic director Cellista comes to the Bay Area this weekend as part of a tour celebrating her newly released conceptual fairytale album, Pariah, recorded during the pandemic. The artist previously performed to a packed house at San Francisco’s DNA Lounge for Apothecary Raree and is now making an appearance at Little Boxes Theater. Pariah is a multimedia piece that tells the story of a woman cast out from her community for daring to speak truth to power. Composed and arranged for immersive audio, the operetta features the work of composers Mazz Swift, Joshua Icban and Peter Colclasure along with performances from actress Dawn L. Troupe, sopranos Carla Canales and Hilary Whitmore, rapper Demone Carter, beatboxer Track IX, and poet and journalist Gary Singh.

Saturday, November 13, 8–10 p.m.

Info: cellista.net/

Get to know the history of this iconic breakfast staple

Just about everyone has an opinion about the best type of bagel — and which toppings are essential — but how many people really know the history of the delicious carb and its role in our modern world? The Contemporary Jewish Museum is here to educate with an online talk, Sunday Stories: Bagels, Lox, and the Transcontinental Railroad, that examines how the uniquely American invention came to be through forces of immigration, industry and culture.

Sunday, November 14, 10–10:30 a.m.

Info: thecjm.org/programs/979

Pop in for a night of live multimedia storytelling

The pioneering live publication known as Pop-Up Magazine comes to Oakland with multimedia storytelling that’s unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. The Fall Issue boasts special guests including Chanel Miller, Cord Jefferson and Jon Mooallem, regaling the audience with stories accompanied by film, photography, animation and an original score from house band Magik*Magik Orchestra.

Saturday, November 12, 7:30 p.m.

Info: popupmagazine.com/fall21/

Learn about South Asian culture through this array of creative films

3rd i Film’s 19th annual SF International South Asian Film Festival presents some of the best cinema from South Asia and its diaspora. Virtual attendees will have the chance to take in everything from light-hearted comedies to educational political documentaries from all over the world. The films will be available to watch online, so get comfy at home and get ready to see some unique and inspirational stories from passionate filmmakers.

Friday, November 12–Tuesday, November 16

Info: festival.thirdi.org/2021/

Get your buzz on at Fort Mason

Caffeine lovers, unite! The San Francisco Coffee Festival is back at Fort Mason with an immersive experience showcasing some of the best local specialty roasters and coffee shops around. Enjoy a variety of unique brews, delicious snacks and live entertainment including sets from Little Monarch and Anchor & Bear.

Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14

Info: sfcoffeefestival.com/entertainment

See a TV star, author and acclaimed chef create culinary chemistry

Beloved television personality, food show presenter, chef, author and musician Alton Brown is hitting the road with his new culinary variety show, Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats. The San Jose stop will feature all the signature comedy, music and cooking demos Brown is known for, as well as “more potentially dangerous science-y stuff,” which fans also adore. Warning: There will be an audience participation component.

Monday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.

Info: broadwaysanjose.com/shows/alton-brown-live-beyond-the-eats/