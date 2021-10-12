What To Do This Week: Oct 13 – Oct 17

With just a few more weeks of early evening sunshine, now is the perfect time to get out there and enjoy all the Bay Area has to offer this autumn. Local authors, chefs, artists and more are ready to fill your calendar with one-of-a-kind events, so grab your planner and start filling up those blank spots.

Hear about an artist’s global inspiration for a personal exhibition

Don’t miss a chat between artist Masako Miki and Guggenheim assistant curator X Zhu-Nowell, taking place at San Francisco’s CULT Aimee Friberg Exhibitions. The conversation will conclude Miki’s solo exhibition, New Mythologies, which reflects on ideas of life and death. Among the topics of discussion: the pandemic, the loss of Miki’s father, the Black Lives Matter movement, hate crimes against the Asian community, and other world and personal events that influenced Miki while she created the works for the exhibition.

Tuesday, October 12, 5–8 p.m.

Info: cultexhibitions.com/exhibition/new-mythologies/

See a unique and poignant stage production

Flyaway Productions presents the world premiere of Meet Us Quickly With Your Mercy, the second in a trilogy of outdoor aerial public art performances addressing the effects of mass incarceration. Presented in partnership with the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) and featuring choreography by Jo Kreiter, the show draws on the research and text by 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist Rahsaan Thomas, who lives behind bars at San Quentin State Prison. Over the course of three distinct parts, the production investigates the ways Blacks and Jews can amplify the call for racial justice via an end to mass incarceration.

Thursday–Sunday, October 14–17, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (Sunday 7 p.m. only, additional showing Saturday, October 16, 5 p.m.)

Info: counterpulse.org/mercy

Eat, drink and hear epic music in the Mission District

There’s no better way to celebrate the weekend than with the eighth annual 20th Street Block Party. Local organizers Noise Pop are delivering an eclectic lineup of food, lifestyle and art vendors at this admission-free, all-ages community event. Y La Bamba, Con Brio (featuring special guest Sarah Clarke) and L.A. Witch are among the musical acts. Eateries such as Bini’s Kitchen and A Girl Named Pinky will be providing delicious bites and beverages.

Saturday, October 16, 12–6 p.m.

Info: 20thstreetblockparty.com

Listen to a classical pianist interpret one of the greats

In the latest home concert from the Steinway Society, Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen performs The Goldberg Variations of J.S. Bach. Pohjonen is known for his distinctive interpretations of repertoire that are intense, thoughtful and fearless. Fans have four full days to enjoy Pohjonen’s performance from home.

Friday, October 15–Monday, October 18

Info: steinwaysociety.com/concerts/juho-pohjonen-2021-22/

Take in the talent of some of the City’s best dancers

Consider it one of the most unique perks of San Francisco life: The annual Trolley Dances are back! This year’s route kicks off in the Castro and includes performers like Babatunji & Charmaine, Epiphany Dance Theater, Joe Landini & Dancers, La Mezcla, Parangal Dance Company and Rising Rhythm. A total of 10 tours are scheduled over the weekend, and each (free!) tour runs approximately two hours.

Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17

More info: epiphanydance.org/san-francisco-trolley-dances

Admire the photography of conservation-minded artists

The California Academy of Sciences opens its eighth annual photography exhibition, BigPicture, featuring 49 of the world’s best wildlife and conservation images. While the subject matter ranges from celebrating the planet’s biodiversity to illustrating the many threats facing Earth, the unifying theme is the importance of protecting, conserving and regenerating the natural world. Attendees of the Academy’s BigPicture NightLife event (21+) will get a sneak peek of the exhibition on Thursday, October 14, two days ahead of its public opening.

Thursday, October 14, 6 p.m.

Info: calacademy.org/nightlife/bigpicture-nightlife

Catch a first glimpse of this South Bay museum’s latest offering

Get a first look at the New Museum Los Gatos’ newest exhibit, Los Gatos History Project: Uncovering Untold Stories. Join curator Allison Railo for an in-person walkthrough and hear about the show’s development process, themes and Railo’s own curatorial observations about NUMU’s collection.

Thursday, October 14, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Info: numulosgatos.org/exhibitions-2/2022/lghp-uncovering-untold-stories

Pay homage to the natural giants of the North Bay

Head to the (virtual) forest for Take Me to the Trees, a benefit to support the public access planning for two North Bay redwood properties recently protected by Save the Redwoods League. The live streaming event will feature trivia, a silent and live auction, and remarks by Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Saturday, October 16, 5 p.m.

Info: savetheredwoods.org/celebrate-redwoods/2021-annual-celebration/

Get to know a local award-winning author and chef

Award-winning chef Bryant Terry will be one of four authors speaking at AbilityPath’s 30th Annual Authors Luncheon taking place at the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto, as well as live-streamed. Bryant is the chef-in-residence at San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) and has won a James Beard and NAACP Image Award. He’ll be discussing his latest book, Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora (which will be released next week).

Saturday, October 16, 3:30 p.m. (registration, hosted bar & hors d’oeuvres, pop-up bookstore, signing and art auction); 5 p.m. (author panel and program)

Info: abilitypath.org/events-news/authors-luncheon/

Pile up your plate and toast the culinary skills of these Top Chef alums

Gourmands and Top Chef fans, listen up! Sobre Mesa and alaMar chef/owner Nelson German hosts Sip n Savor, an exclusive six-course collaborative dinner featuring three of his fellow Season 18 cheftestants — chef Chris Viaud of New Hampshire’s Greenleaf and Culture; chef Avishar Barua of Service Bar in Ohio; and chef Jamie Tran of The Black Sheep in Las Vegas. Guests will have the chance to taste a special menu of dishes, each highlighting a different spirit chosen by the chef, including El Tesoro Tequila, Toki Japanese Whiskey, Courvoisier and Basil Hayden.

Sunday, October 17, 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. seatings

Info: exploretock.com/alamar/event/299732/sip-n-savor-with-chefs-nelson-chris-avishar-and-jamie