What To Do This Week: Oct 4 – Oct 9

Whether you’ve already prepped your home with tricks and treats or you’re still in denial that summer has come to a close, you have plenty of opportunities to soak up the Bay Area’s best autumnal offerings this week. Grab some friends, see a show, do some shopping or hop online for informative lectures and discussions from local authors, artists and educators.

Go on a sustainable fall shopping spree

Local sweater company Oliver Charles is teaming up with nine sustainable fashion brands for two weeks of shopping, parties, wine tastings and artist demos at The Bar Code Showroom in Presidio Heights. The pop-up features a slew of events, including an opening cocktail party as well as an evening of wine and music with artist Hopkins.

Saturday, October 2–Friday, October 15; 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.­–8 p.m. on weekends

Info: eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-fashion-pop-up-at-the-bar-code-showroom-in-presidio-heights-tickets-166864276543

Check out a one-of-a-kind indie rock musical

Combining elements of comic book lore and a coming-of-age love story, Lizard Boy is the new indie rock musical by Justin Huertas coming to the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts. The fast-moving plot follows the story of Trevor, the main character searching for identity and acceptance over one fateful night on the streets of Seattle.

Wednesday, October 6–Sunday, October 31

Info: theatreworks.org/season51/lizard-boy/

Sip hot chocolate and learn about Latin American culture

Not all hot chocolate is created equal. Here’s your chance to learn about the delicious origins and diversity of hot chocolate throughout Latin America and by people with Latin American heritage. Cozy up to this virtual affair with a cup of your favorite cocoa and hear San Francisco Public Library staff Joanna Arteaga La Spina and special guests discuss the magic of the iconic beverage during this ¡VIVA! Latinx Heritage Month event.

Wednesday, October 6; 6 p.m.

Info: sfpl.org/events/2021/10/06/dialogue-hot-chocolate-throughout-latin-america

Do the time warp again at this iconic, immersive movie experience

Check out the legendary production of The Rocky Horror Show at San Francisco’s OASIS and experience the show “club style” as the cast moves about the space, using all of the venue as its stage. The musical unfolds around the audience and every performance is unique.

Thursday, October 7; 6:45 p.m.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/the-rocky-horror-show-tickets-166956151343?aff=ebdssbeditorialcollection

See a local filmmaker’s masterpiece at the Mill Valley Film Festival

The Mill Valley Film Festival is back and this year’s cinematic showcase offers in-person and online events you won’t want to miss. In addition to feature films, documentaries and shorts, the multi-day extravaganza includes special events, live music, panels and workshops. One particular highlight: Women is Losers from writer-director Lissette Feliciano, who grew up in the Mission District and often centers her work on socially conscious narratives.

Friday, October 8; 8 p.m.

Info: mvff.com/women-is-losers/

Celebrate Beethoven’s birthday with talented musicians

Classical pianist Mari Kodama and conductor Kent Nagano present A Portrait of Beethoven: 32 Sonatas for Piano, a four-concert festival featuring a variety of world-class performers celebrating the German composer’s 250th birthday. The festival will present his 32 piano sonatas chronologically, through the talent of 18 renowned pianists from the Bay Area and beyond.

Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10

Info: sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/beethoven-portrait-32-sonatas

See some truly mind-blowing gourds

The pumpkin capital of the world, Half Moon Bay, is hosting the 48th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off this week, aka the Super Bowl of Weigh-Offs. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill decorative gourd event — expect orange orbs the size of Volkswagens and world record-crushing entries from competitors like defending champion Travis Gienger (whose 2,350-pound mega-gourd named “The Tiger King” won last year).

Monday, October 11; 7 a.m.–2 p.m.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/48th-safeway-world-championship-pumpkin-weigh-off-half-moon-bay-registration-154151303699

Hear two artists discuss their creative process

Join the San José Museum of Art for an online conversation between artists Hito Steyerl and Trevor Paglen. The duo will discuss everything from artificial intelligence to art and the future. Both creators and occasional collaborators have solo exhibitions at SJMA on view through fall 2022 (Steyerl’s Factory of the Sun and Paglen’s Beta Space).

Tuesday, October 12, 12 p.m.

Info: sjmusart.org/event/artists-conversation-hito-steyerl-and-trevor-paglen

Step back in time at this San Francisco photo exhibit

The 1980s were a wild time in San Francisco, and nothing brings that vibe to life quite like the San Francisco Public Library’s Alternative Voices, a photography exhibition celebrating the heyday of the City’s punk rock scene. Depicting the era through the eyes of those who lived through it, the show features photographs from curator Jeanne M. Hansen and interviews with well-known scene-makers conducted over five years and edited by author Jonah Raskin.

Saturday, October 9–Sunday, January 23

Info: sfpl.org/releases/2021/08/19/take-walk-wild-side-1980s-san-francisco

Revisit the Broadway show everyone is still buzzing about

Hamilton has wowed Bay Area audiences before, and now the critically acclaimed Broadway hit hits the San Jose stage with its signature score of hip hop, jazz, R&B and more. (Psst … Thanks to a digital lottery, 40 tickets for every performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical will be available for $10 each.)

Tuesday, October 12–Sunday, October 31

Info: broadwaysanjose.com/shows/hamilton/