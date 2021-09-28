What To Do This Week: Sep 29 – Oct 4

Fall is in full swing, and there’s no shortage of events to kick off new seasons of theater, music, art and more all around the Bay Area. Pull out your planner and get ready to hit the town — and pull out those summer clothes you’ve kept in storage (we all know that heat wave is bound to hit now that autumn is upon us).

Admire creative works of art composed of unlikely materials

SCRAP (Scroungers’ Center for Reusable Art Parts), the Bay Area nonprofit that dubs itself the “Aladdin’s Cave of inspiration for local collage and assemblage artists,” is hosting a special fundraiser to celebrate the opening night of RePurposeful, an art exhibition of new works by over 40 local artists. See an array of pieces created through the medium of collage and discover how different artists find ways to repurpose discarded items into thoughtful displays of beauty.

Friday, October 1, 7 p.m.

Info: scrap-sf.org

Do the time warp back to the ’80s

If you’ve ever dreamt of living out a long-held Molly Ringwald or Judd Nelson fantasy, now’s your chance. Hit Feinstein’s at the Nikko this weekend and dance up a storm at BratPack, an immersive new-wave cabaret show featuring an iconic ’80s soundtrack. With music and moments from The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo’s Fire, Pretty in Pink and more, the live-concert event’s local cast and crew are ready to deliver all the John Hughes-era feels.

Now through Sunday, November 7

Info: FeinsteinsSF.com

Celebrate the multicultural spirit of the Bay

Don’t miss the California Academy of Science’s latest edition of NightLife, the Thursday staple that always comes through with a solid theme. This week’s event is the first in a series titled Culture Clash, which celebrates the incredible diversity at the heart of the Bay Area. This first installment focuses on Asian American culture and will feature plenty of entertainment like a panel discussion with Andria Lo and Valerie Luu, the authors of the sartorial book Chinatown Pretty, and live music performances from three artists, including “rapper-by-night-scientist-by-day” Ruby Ibarra.

Thursday, September 30, 6 p.m.

Info: calacademy.org/nightlife/nightlife-culture-clash

Hear the sweet sounds of live symphony in Silicon Valley

Symphony Silicon Valley opens its 20th Season with Celebration!, conducted by Grammy-winning Maestra JoAnn Falletta and featuring leading Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz’s D’Colonial Californio, a concerto for flute and orchestra, that will be making its world premiere. The program also includes works by Mendelssohn and Dvorák.

Saturday, October 2, 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 3, 2:30 p.m.

Info: symphonysiliconvalley.org/

Learn how these two Latinx authors write from experience

Continue celebrating Latinx culture with the San Francisco Public Library’s latest ¡VIVA! Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month event. This week’s virtual talk features authors Chantel Acevedo and Donna Barba Higuera, members of the author collective Las Musas. The two writers will discuss details of their latest and upcoming projects, and talk about how they weave cultural elements into their work. Kids are encouraged to tune in as the pair will chat about what inspired them as kids and any advice they have for young writers.

Wednesday, September 29, 6 p.m.

Info: sfpl.org/events/2021/09/29/authors-chantel-acevedo-and-donna-barba-higuera

Raise a toast to the start of a new SF Symphony season

The San Francisco Symphony is officially back in action for the fall season and ready to celebrate with a memorable re-opening night concert. Featuring conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen, vocalist and bassist Esperanza Spalding, pianist Leo Genovese and drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, the epic event will also showcase the talented dancers of the Alonzo King LINES Ballet. The program’s highlights include “Slonimsky’s Earbox” by John Adams and “Estancia Suite” by Alberto Ginastera. Guests will enjoy a pre-concert sparkling wine promenade and post-concert afterparty.

Friday, October 1, 7 p.m.

Info: sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/reopeningnight

Enjoy live theater in the Peninsula

Mountain View’s Pear Theatre continues its 2021-22 season with Marisela Treviño Orta’s Somewhere and William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, in repertory. The shows will be presented live from October 1 through October 24, with previews September 29 and 30. Orta’s work explores the consequences of our neglect of the environment, while Shakespeare’s classic also analyzes the human response to new and unfamiliar conditions.

Previews September 29 and 30; opening nights October 1 and 2. Performances Friday, October 1, through Sunday, October 24. Thursday evenings, 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday evenings, 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees, 2 p.m.

Info: thepear.org

Discover the cultural significance of an enduring art form

The Asian Art Museum’s latest exhibition, Likeness and Legacy in Korean Portraiture, explores the role of portraiture in establishing identity and legacy and how contemporary portraits have illuminated the relationship between individuals and the collective culture. Featuring rare 18th-century portraits and contemporary works, the exhibition pairs the draft portraits on paper with a selection of finished works by Korean and Korean American artists.

Now through Monday, November 29

Info: exhibitions.asianart.org/exhibitions/likeness

Party in the Castro

It’s time for the 47th annual Castro Street Fair, a celebration of everything that makes this legendary San Francisco district so special. Although the festival took a break from IRL festivities last year, organizers are back and ready to party with plenty of must-see sights and activities, including a scavenger hunt highlighting significant and historical facts about the fair and the Castro neighborhood.

Sunday, October 3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Info: castrostreetfair.org

Compete on the green and contribute to a worthy cause

San Francisco’s Chinese Hospital hosts its 26th Charity Golf Tournament, VIP

Reception and Awards Dinner at the renowned Olympic Club. Proceeds from the event will support Chinese Hospital’s Momentum Fund, which not only helps the facility continue its essential work during the pandemic, but also assists in the purchase of much-needed new and replacement equipment, boosts the telehealth programs, supports improvements to the existing infrastructure, and more. Golfers will have the chance to enjoy the Lake and Ocean courses. But there’s also plenty to keep the non-golfers happy, too: a cocktail reception and live auction hosted by Mayor Willie L. Brown, Jr., as well as a VIP reception chaired by philanthropist Elizabeth Pang Fullerton and co-chaired by Patricia Ferrin Loucks.

Monday, October 4

Info: chinesehospital-sf.org/golf2021