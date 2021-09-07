What To Do This Week: September 8 – 13

This is it! The final days of summer have arrived. Luckily, there’s no shortage of events and exhibits to fill your calendar as you plan out the rest of the season. Check out this week’s array of live performances, music festivals, street fairs and so much more.

Explore the Academy of Sciences with a jazz soundtrack

If you haven’t attended a NightLife event at the California Academy of Sciences — or it’s been a while — you’ll definitely want to add it to your itinerary this week. The museum is partnering with the San Francisco Conservatory of Music for an evening focused on live music, including a jazz combo greeting visitors at the door, a string quartet performing in African Hall, a violin/cello duo playing in the Philippine Coral Reef, and a flute/guitar duo playing on the Living Roof. Two films that provide a look behind the scenes at the SFCM will be screened as well: What We Do On The Stage and Stay On It. (Reminder: NightLife is open to guests ages 21+.)

Thursday, September 9, 6–10 p.m.

Info: calacademy.org/nightlife/nightlife-x-sfcm

Explore the world of Korean portraiture

Learn about the differences between portraiture in Korea and in other East Asian countries during the Asian Art Museum’s virtual symposium for current exhibition Past and Present of Korean Portraiture. The event will feature Robyn Asleson speaking on contemporary approaches from artists Young June Lew, Do Ho Suh and Yun Suknam, followed by Kyungku Lee highlighting the paintings at the core of the show. Soomi Lee will also be there to discuss Joseon dynasty portraiture, and Chi-sun Park will offer insights into the mounting and conservation of portrait paintings from that era. Associate Curator of Korean Art Hyonjeong Kim Han is slated to moderate the informative and educational experience.

Saturday, September 11, 2 p.m.

Info: calendar.asianart.org/event/past-and-present-of-korean-portraiture-virtual-symposium/

Celebrate the Chinatown community with the return of the Autumn Moon Festival

After a tough year, the 31st Annual Autumn Moon Festival returns in person to Grant Avenue in Chinatown this weekend. For two days, the historic neighborhood will be filled with arts and crafts booths, live music, cultural performances, children’s activities, food vendors and more. The festivities kick off with a Saturday parade led by Mayor London Breed and other civic officials, beauty queens, cultural performers and lion dancers. Entertainment Coordinator Max Leung has also recruited local talent from the community to perform for the first time and the Chinese Youth Center will provide a ton of activities for kids.

Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Info: moonfestival.org

Take in a stage performance of an iconic story about love and wine

Plan a weekend Wine Country trip and see a performance of Sideways: The Musical hosted at the Buena Vista Winery. The Rex Pickett novel that became an Academy Award-winning movie is now a musical comedy featuring four of Broadway’s brightest stars: Devin Archer, Audrey Cardwell, Nicholas Edwards and Emily Goglia. Tickets start at $50, with VIP packages and experiences available for purchase.

Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12, 7 p.m.

Info: etix.com/ticket/v/21283/buena-vista-historical-winery

Enjoy an all-day North Bay music festival

Sound Summit is back with a live music festival on the slopes of Mt. Tam. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Father John Misty headline the roster, with Allah-Las, Cha Wa and Teal Collins also on the docket. Radio personalities Murph & Mac (aka Brian Murphy and Paul McCaffrey) will return as the emcees for the day, along with KPFA’s Dead to the World radio host Tim Lynch. DJ Andy Cabic of Vetiver will be spinning hits for the crowd as well.

Saturday, September 11, 11 a.m.

Info: soundsummit.net

Discover how a season of opera comes together

In this week’s edition of SF Opera’s virtual event series, Opera Aficionado, members of the organization will discuss what actually goes into planning a full season. “Putting It Together: How to Build a Season of Opera” will feature an insider’s peek behind the curtain — a must-watch for anyone interested in the art of stage production.

Sunday, September 12, 1–2:15 p.m.

Info: sfopera.com/discover-opera/education/community-programs/aficionado/

See this heartwarming comedy take the stage

Sonoma County’s Cinnabar Theater returns to live performances with the local debut of playwright Molly Smith Metzler’s comedy, Cry It Out. The smart and funny emotional work follows three new mothers from different backgrounds who all share one struggle. All nine performances of the show will be presented live in the Cinnabar Theater and the final three will also be offered virtually.

Begins Friday, September 10

Info: cinnabartheater.org/

Hang out with your favorite television chefs

Attention, Top Chef fans! Here’s your chance to meet Season 18 contestants Maria Mazon, chef/owner of BOCA Tacos y Tequila in Tucson; Nelson German, chef/owner of Sobre Mesa and alaMar in Oakland; and finalist Dawn Burrell of Houston’s forthcoming Late August restaurant. This special meet-and-greet begins in the lobby of the newly opened Moxy Oakland Downtown and will include a Q&A moderated by Top Chef Season 15 contestant Chef Tu David Phu.

Tuesday, September 14, 4 p.m.

Info: marriott.com/hotels/travel/oakox-moxy-oakland-downtown

Take in the West Coast premiere of this Tony-nominated play

The Marin Theatre Company presents the West Coast premiere of Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside. Centered on the lives of an Ivy League writing professor and a talented but mysterious student, the play has been described as “a gripping mystery” by the New York Times, named a New York Times Critic’s Pick and is nominated for six 2020 Tony Awards, including Best Play.

Opens Thursday, September 9

Info: marintheatre.org/productions/the-sound-inside

Lace up your sneakers and take part in the Giant Race Series

The Giant Race Series returns to San Francisco this week with a new, limited-capacity 5K distance option consisting of a reimagined course that includes more of Oracle Park’s

pathways, the Embarcadero and a thrilling finish on the field. The event, presented by Alaska Airlines, launched in 2010 as a way to combine running and baseball for fans and wellness enthusiasts looking for a solid challenge.

Sunday, September 12, 7 a.m.

Info: race-sfgiants.com