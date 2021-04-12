What To Do This Weekend: Apr 14–19

Believe it or not, we’re well into the second quarter of 2021, and along with longer days and warmer weekends, we have a seemingly endless array of arts and culture activities to enjoy. Whether you’re taking in a streaming performance at home or venturing out into the world, the Bay Area has some impressive entertainment and education on tap for you this week.

Discover how “art” is defined

Don’t miss Black Art Worlds with SeeBlackWomxn, a conversation that explores the power dynamics between artists, museums and curators, and delves into how the selection process of defining art takes place between those players. SeeBlackWomxn is a collective of artists, activists and writers raised on Black feminist theory that is partnering with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco to present virtual programming and community partnerships throughout the spring and summer.

Wednesday, April 14, 5 p.m.

Reflect on artistic representations of the immigrant experience

Artists Nimisha Doongarwal, Roya Ebtehaj and Andrea Guskin reflect on their work and join in an online discussion of their participation in the ARTogether exhibit Overlap: Home, Immigration and Identity, currently on view at San Leandro’s Bayfair Center. ARTogether is an Oakland-based nonprofit dedicated to fostering community among refugees, asylees and immigrants. The exhibit represents a visual conversation around the immigrant experience.

Thursday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Celebrate National Poetry Month with local creatives

In honor of National Poetry Month, the San José Museum of Art presents local poets reading their work amidst its galleries’ glorious artworks in Third Thursday: 12th Annual Poetry Invitational. Santa Clara County poet laureate Janice Lobo Sapigao hosts the festivities, which feature Bay Area creatives who have written new pieces inspired by the museum’s current exhibitions.

Thursday, April 15, 6:30 p.m.

Take in the sounds of an iconic Bach collection

Cal Performances at home presents pianist Jeremy Denk in a concert of Book I of Bach’s The Well-Tempered Clavier. Denk, a MacArthur Fellow, writer and musical commentator, has previously written about Bach and discussed how the composer’s music represents an “intoxicating combination” of the divine, logic and discipline. Even Beethoven referred to The Well-Tempered Clavier as his “musical bible.”

Thursday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Dig into the meaning of “good trouble” in the arts

The theme of this year’s ArtNow 2021 Exhibition is “Good Trouble” — so what exactly does that mean? In honor of the event’s 10-year anniversary, the New Museum of Los Gatos will dig into how the arts can function as a space to rally against racism, and the role young people can play in activism and social justice. Panelists include cultural equity and social justice leader Sofia Fojas, arts and culture administrator Ron P. Muriera, and co-founder and president of Mosaic America, Usha Srinivasan.

Thursday, April 15, 5 p.m.

Catch SF Opera’s latest streaming session

San Francisco Opera’s 2016 revival of Giuseppe Verdi’s Don Carlo is streaming this weekend, featuring an all-star cast of international talents. Directed by Emilio Sagi, the political drama stars American tenor Michael Fabiano in the title role and Puerto Rican soprano Ana María Martínez as his love interest Elisabetta. The show is performed in Italian with English subtitles and runs approximately 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Saturday, April 17 through Sunday, April 18

Don’t miss your last chance to see a unique, thought provoking art exhibit

If you have yet to see Barring Freedom at the San Jose Museum of Art, this is one of your last chances to catch a glimpse of the innovative exhibit. On view through April 25, the exhibition features works by 20 U.S.-based artists exploring how we as a society see and understand America’s prison industrial complex. Inspired by the teachings of prison abolitionist and scholar Dr. Angela Y. Davis, the show features artists including Sadie Barnette, Hank Willis Thomas, and Sherrill Roland.

On view through Sunday, April 25.

Commemorate the finale of the SFFILM Festival with a stroll down Sesame Street

It’s not too late to catch a flick at the SFFILM Festival, which officially wraps up this weekend. Grab tickets for a feel-good drive-in experience with Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, screening at the Fort Mason Center. Directed by Marilyn Agrelo, the film features archival footage, interviews and current commentary on the iconic show and how it shaped our culture. Can’t make it to the drive-in? You can also stream it at home!

Saturday, April 17, 6:30 p.m.

Party online for a good cause

Palo Alto’s Oshman Family Jewish Community Center presents its annual fundraiser, Gathering 2021. The virtual event is free for all and includes programming that includes singers Shoshana Bean and John Craigie, as well as The Hangover and Crazy Rich Asians star, Ken Jeong. Sponsors also get access to a pre-event live mixology party.

Sunday, April 18, 8 p.m. (mixology party starts at 7:30 p.m.)

Take a breather and get creative

In San Francisco Public Library’s latest workshop, artist Ali Blum guides attendees through creative methods of relaxation with drawing and other healing artistic activities. The workshop culminates in writing a “letter of release” and the goal is to let go of fixed ideas and be in the moment, capturing any feelings that arise.

Monday, April 19, 7 p.m.

