What To Do This Weekend: Apr 28–May 2

The Bay Area is starting to bounce back in a big way and there are plenty of opportunities to take in the arts and culture many of us have been missing. Don’t miss this week’s array of in-person and online exhibits, lectures, performances, and more.

Celebrate the life-changing power of music

San Francisco Opera Guild presents the complimentary virtual livestream event, Life. Changing. An Evening with Frederica von Stade & Jake Heggie. Mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade and composer Jake Heggie will join San Francisco Opera Guild students, alumni and teachers to share stories and songs designed to uplift and inspire. The event, emceed by KTVU Mornings on 2 news anchor Gasia Mikaelian, will also include an intimate Q&A.

Wednesday, April 28, 6 p.m.

Info: give.sfoperaguild.com/event/life-changing/e330386

Have an in-depth discussion about art

Don’t miss the San José Museum of Art’s latest installation of Art-Fix Wednesdays, dedicated to online viewings and SJMA docent-led discussions of two key works of art from current exhibitions. The half-hour chat gives attendees the chance to reconnect with the SJMA community and explore creativity in depth.

Wednesday, April 28, 12 noon.

Info: sjmusart.org/event/art-fix-wednesdays-4.28

Head to the drive-in for a live operatic performance



Ready to enjoy live performances again? San Francisco Opera presents The Adlers: Live at the Drive-In at San Rafael’s Marin Center. The 11 resident artists of the Adler Fellowship Program will be performing together for the first time in this 70-minute program that includes classic arias, duets and ensembles. Expect favorites from composers like Mozart, Rossini, Puccini, Verdi and Lehár.

Thursday, April 29, 8 p.m.

Info: sfopera.com/on-stage/the-adlers-live-at-the-drive-in

Explore the mind through music

Cal Performances at Home presents the latest Illuminations: Music and the Mind event featuring legendary soprano Renée Fleming discussing the relationship between music and the human brain. Fleming (accompanied by pianist Robert Ainsley) will also perform the world premiere of Tod Machover’s VocaGammified as well as works by Delbos, Gershwin, Handel, and more. Dr. Ehud Isacoff, a UC Berkeley professor of neuroscience as well as director of the Weill Neurohub East and leader of the Berkeley Brain Initiative, will join Fleming to chat about memory, imagination and the healing power of music.

On demand Thursday, April 29, through Wednesday, July 28.

Info: calperformances.org/events/2020-21/at-home-spring/renee-fleming-soprano/

Poetry, plus wisdom, from an award-winning writer

Litquake closes out National Poetry Month with the latest edition of Seismic Salon featuring former U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera. Herrera, who served as California State Poet Laureate from 2012-2014, will discuss his career and many pieces of his work, which has been featured in numerous collections, including the recent Every Day We Get More Illegal. Herrera is also the author of Crashboomlove: A Novel in Verse, which received the Americas Award, and he is also a performance artist and activist dedicated to shedding light on at-risk youth and migrant and indigenous communities.

Thursday, April 29, 5 p.m.

Info: tockify.com/litquake/detail/12/1619740800000

Change your perspective through a creative lens

Menlo Park’s The Main Gallery presents its new show Perspectives, an exhibit that invites attendees to see the world through a wider lens. The show celebrates the opportunity for its members to share their perspectives through their works of art. The artists’ cooperative was established more than 20 years ago in Redwood City and is dedicated to enriching the community through art and showcasing the work of local artists.

Now through Sunday, May 16

Info: themaingallery.org/

Get to know the history of a local legend responsible for much of SF’s urban forest

The Sutro Library welcomes outdoor enthusiasts to take part in an online discussion about one trailblazer’s transformational impact on the San Francisco landscape. Drawing from Adolph Sutro’s personal documents and other sources, author, speaker, and local history and architecture expert Jacqueline Proctor will dive into the motivation behind Sutro’s passion for urban forests.

Thursday, April 29, 4 p.m.

Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adolph-sutros-urban-forests-influences-and-lasting-benefits-tickets-147889691047



Enjoy an evening of strings

As part of the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival, the Sierra Quartet will perform a variety of classical styles, as well as a diverse selection of other pieces. The local string quartet is known for creating innovative programs that highlight classical masterpieces while also weaving in more contemporary choices. In addition to selections from Mozart and Jessie Montgomery’s work STRUM, each performer will present a short solo work.

Friday, April 30, 7 p.m.

Info:trinityalpscmf.org/

Explore the power of fire through compelling photos

Through May 31, artist Cindy Stokes is displaying her Close to Home exhibit at Redwood City’s Art Kiosk in the heart of downtown. The installation explores man’s relationship with fire and how the element embodies notions of comfort, romance and domesticity, but also devastation. To illuminate these contradictory concepts, Stokes uses her own photographs of flames, sculpted into curving three-dimensional forms.

Now through Sunday, May 30.

Info:.cindystokes.com/blog

Gain a new appreciation for architecture

Now that SFMOMA has reopened its doors, you can see architect Lebbeus Woods’ Einstein Tomb in person. On display through May 9, the exhibit, which Woods created in 1980, provides visitors with a chance to examine the creator’s detailed drawings and models. The works are part of SFMOMA’s collection of experimental architecture that challenges perceptions of what the medium can do.

Now through Sunday, May 9.

Info: sfmoma.org/exhibition/lebbeus-woods-einstein-tomb/