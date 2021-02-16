What To Do This Weekend: Feb 18 – 21

OK, there’s good news and bad news as we head into the third week of this short (but mighty!) month. First, the bad news: with the Presidents Day holiday behind us, we won’t get another long weekend until May. But, good news! There are more than enough events, lectures, classes, exhibits and more to tide you over until then, and there are even some unprecedented virtual experiences to make you appreciate the magic of our modern — albeit socially distanced — times.

Explore your sense of reality through innovative artwork

Almost a year into our new reality, it’s safe to say everyday life has changed in every way imaginable. Now through Mar. 12, see how artists Fiona Connor, Otis Houston Jr., Vernon Price, Davina Semo, SoiL Thornton and Mungo Thomson are examining themes of intimacy, loss, self-reflection and change. Organized by Bob Linder, Sharing a (S)hell at Rebecca Camacho Presents has been designed in the domestic style of a San Francisco flat and visitors are invited to explore how the interdisciplinary artworks reveal a fascination with time, space, architecture and perception.

Now through Friday, Mar. 12

More Info

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind stage performance from home

The latest in San Francisco Playhouse’s Zoomlet series is Perfect Numbers by Diana Burbano. Directed by Katja Rivera, the free livestreamed performance features Stacy Ross and Michele Talgarow and centers on a woman without a home who befriends a philosophical octopus on Venice Beach. Intriguing, no?

Monday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

Info: sfplayhouse.org/sfph/events/

Dive deeper into conversations around race in the world of art

Don’t miss the 2021 Templeton Colloquium: Race, Museums, Art History. Organized by the UC Davis Department of Art and Art History and sponsored by alum Alan Templeton, the event features scholars Susan Mullin Vogel and Bridget Cooks in a conversation about the relationship between art and racial privilege. Moderated by Michael Yonan, professor of art history and Alan Templeton endowed chair in European Art, 1600–1830, the discussion will follow brief presentations by each speaker.

Friday, Feb. 19, 4 p.m.

Info: arts.ucdavis.edu/lecture/race-museums-art-history

Get wrapped up in the drama of Puccini

A relationship founded on a lie? The betrayal of a lover? Dilemmas of the heart? No, this isn’t the latest episode of any Real Housewives franchise (although it sure could be). This is SF Opera’s take on Giacomo Puccini’s La Rondine, an art deco-inspired production set in 1920s Paris. Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu stars as the courtesan Magda de Civry and Ukrainian tenor Misha Didyk plays her love interest Ruggero. Performed in Italian with English subtitles, the nearly two-hour show is the latest in SF Opera’s series of free livestreams, available on demand beginning at 10 a.m. on the first streaming date through 11:59 p.m. the following day.

Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m.

Info: sfopera.com/opera-is-on/streaming/

Join the citywide conversation that focuses on a local author’s debut book

In these socially distant times, it’s comforting to know there’s connection to be found in the pages of a good read. Join the San Francisco Public Library in its 16th One City One Book selection, Chanel Miller’s Know My Name. Miller will appear in a virtual event to discuss her work in March, and this online book club meeting gives readers the chance to chat about the memoir. Know My Name chronicles Miller’s experience as “Emily Doe,” the woman who stunned millions with her statement against Brock Turner, the Stanford student who sexually assaulted her and received just six months in county jail.

Thursday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

Info: sfpl.org/events/2021/02/18/book-club-chanel-miller-know-my-name

Take in a unique exhibition from Asian LGBTQ+ and women artists

Be sure to check out From Her to Here, an art exhibition and series of public programs exploring themes of agency and belonging in queer and feminist communities. On view at San Francisco’s Chinese Culture Center (CCC) through Aug. 28, the group exhibition is centered on Asian diasporic perspectives, featuring video and film works, mixed media installation, photography, painting and more by a diverse array of LGBTQ+ and women artists and art collectives from the Bay Area, Taiwan, Hong Kong and beyond. The exhibition and programming is available online, but the gallery will be free and open to visitors by appointment when allowed under State and City guidelines.

Friday, Feb. 19

Info: cccsf.us

Light up the night in Healdsburg

Extended through the end of February, The New Year’s Light Archway by artist Jordy Morgan has been transformed into a romantic and interactive experience known simply as “The Love Tunnel,” sponsored by the District Development Fund of the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District. Part of the Illuminations art and light installations found throughout Healdsburg’s open spaces and parks, “The Love Tunnel” welcomes visitors to respond to the question: “Where do you send your love?” Participants are invited to write their answers on free wooden hearts provided at the site and then hang their hearts inside the tunnel. At night, the tunnel will be illuminated with pink lights to send a little love back into the community.

Now through Sunday, Feb. 28

Info: artinhealdsburg.com/illuminations

Ring in the Year of the Ox with the San Francisco Symphony

It’s time to officially usher in the Year of the Ox, and the San Francisco Symphony is ready to celebrate. The symphony’s annual Chinese New Year concert is now in its 21st season, and for the first time, available in a virtual format. The colorful spectacle draws upon vibrant Asian traditions and features a program of traditional folk music and works by Asian composers. You can stream the free concert or catch the live broadcast on NBC Bay Area at 4 p.m on Feb. 20 (it will also be rebroadcast Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. on NBC Bay Area, and on KTSF 26 on Feb. 21 and Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m.).

Saturday, Feb. 20, 4 p.m.

Info: sfsymphonyplus.org/cny

Hear a Russian piano prodigy perform classic pieces

Known as one of the world’s leading young pianists, Anna Fedorova is gracing the virtual stage as part of the Steinway Society’s Bay Area’s Home Concert Hall series. Born into a family of musicians in Kiev, Ukraine, Fedorova began playing the piano at age 5 and has taken top prizes at the Rubinstein and Moscow International Frederick Chopin competitions, and been mentored by world-renowned musicians Alfred Brendel and András Schiff. The event features pieces by Schubert-Liszt, De Falla and Chopin.

Available online Feb. 19–21.

Info: steinwaysociety.com/concerts/anna-fedorova/

Pull up a seat for a modern legend’s discussion of her environmental work

Immortalized onscreen by Julia Roberts, Erin Brockovich has long been a household name for her work that led to a historic lawsuit against utility giant PG&E. But since that career milestone, Brockovich has remained hard at work, dedicating her time to a host of environmental issues across the country. Find out what she’s been up to in the decades since her landmark legal win when she presents at the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) Wallace Stegner Lectures.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

Info: openspacetrust.org/wsls-erin-brockovich/