What To Do This Weekend: Feb 25–28

In just a few days, we’ll be transitioning from this short and sweet month into March — the month that marks a full year of lockdown life in the Bay Area. While many of our favorite art and cultural institutions remain closed, it’s heartening to see just how many local theaters, museums and book stores have adapted their offerings to online experiences and continue to curate moving, thoughtful and inspiring work for virtual viewers. Spend these last few days of February immersing yourself in classical concerts, literary events, online auctions and so much more.

Get an inside peek at an artist’s process

The New Museum of Los Gatos continues its five-part Meet the Artists series in support of the exhibit Art in the Time of Corona. Curator Julie Ericsson takes audiences into the homes and studios of the 51 talented artists featured in NUMU’s inaugural benefit auction exhibition, offering a glimpse into the world of each artist and their creative process. This series will conclude with a special conversation featuring curator and gallerist Craig Krull, who is the juror of the exhibition. The series features artists Marie Cameron, Ruth Cali Caprow, Luz Donahue, Christine Huhn and others.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m.

info: numulosgatos.org/events/art-in-the-time-of-corona-meet-the-artists-part-iv

Celebrate a local educational institution’s past, present and future

Mission Dolores Academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary Power Hour, this year honoring James Beard Award–winning chef and founder of the Slanted Door, Charles Phan. Event chairs Mary and Joe Toboni will welcome guests to this festive virtual evening showcasing MDA’s past 10 years — and its promising future — and viewers can expect to hear insights from Phan in a conversation with Gianna Toboni, correspondent and producer for Vice News. The event’s live auction features fabulous offerings, including a Zoom call for eight with MDA’s own Father Charlie Gagan and master martini mixologist Alessandro Palazzi of London’s Dukes Bar.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. (“Doors open” at 5:30 p.m.)

info: mdasf.ejoinme.org/powerhour

Take in the sounds of an iconic string quartet

The Cal Performances streaming season continues with a recital by audience favorite the Takács Quartet, introducing its newest member, violist Richard O’Neill. The concert, filmed at the intimate Lone Tree Arts Center near the group’s home base at the University of Colorado, Boulder, features a program of Haydn (String Quartet in G Major, No. 1, Op. 77); Britten (String Quartet No. 3); and Brahms (String Quartet No. 3 in B-flat major, Op. 67). Viewers can enjoy the program on-demand through April 28.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

info: calperformances.org/events/2020-21/at-home-spring/takacs-quartet/

Recognize heroes leading the charge in women’s health

The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative Go Red for Women returns with a special digital experience for the Bay Area. Susie Cranston, executive vice president of First Republic Bank will chair the Go Red for Women Luncheon, honoring women who have made a significant impact on the health of women in the community, including Michelle A. Albert, M.D., professor of medicine and director of UCSF’s NURTURE Center, and Elaine Chambers, philanthropist and member of the CDC Foundation Board of Directors.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 12 p.m.

info: ahasanfrancisco.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20202021GreaterBayAreaSanFranciscoGoRedLuncheon

Enjoy a night at the opera from home

SF Opera is bringing Giuseppe Verdi’s final opera, Falstaff, to audiences this weekend in yet another free streamed performance. Adapted from Shakespeare’s beloved comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor and parts of Henry IV, the comedy stars Welsh opera icon Sir Bryn Terfel in the title role. Olivier Tambosi directed the international ensemble, including Spanish soprano Ainhoa Arteta as Alice, Italian baritone Fabio Capitanucci as her husband, Ford, and American soprano Heidi Stober as their daughter Nannetta. The scenery and costumes showcase the talent of Frank Philipp Schlossmann, and the lighting was designed by Christine Binder. The opera is performed in Italian with English subtitles and has an approximate running time of 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 28, 11:59 p.m.

info: sfopera.com/opera-is-on/streaming/

Teach the kids some lessons about local plant life

The San Francisco Public Library is on a mission to teach local kids about the City’s native plants through this virtual presentation in partnership with the California Native Plant Society. Susan Karasoff leads the discussion, drawing on her experience growing colorful native edible and pollinator plants. Rachel Dyer co-presents.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 1.pm.

info: sfpl.org/events/2021/02/27/presentation-childrens-gardens-san-francisco-native-plants

Swap your Netflix night for an indie film experience

The Sonoma International Film Festival Screening Room presents Fully Realized Humans as part of its SIFF Saturdays series. Directed by Joshua Leonard, the movie focuses on characters Jackie and Elliot as they embark on missions of self-discovery in efforts to “rid themselves of the inherited dysfunction of their own upbringings” less than a month before the birth of their first child. The film is presented as part of the Sonoma International Live and Virtual Film Festival (SIFF), a five-day festival celebrating independent filmmakers from around the world, taking place next month.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m.

info: sonomafilmfest.org/eventive/

Witness a legendary conductor lead local orchestral talents

Watch acclaimed conductor Michael Morgan lead the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Orchestra in a free livestream that’s sure to brighten your night. Morgan will lead Dimitri Murrath, chair of string and piano chamber, and the orchestra’s other talented performers in an eclectic program covering Revueltas, Ibert, Hailstork and Mozart. Morgan, whose impressive career has spanned decades, is the director of the Oakland East Bay Symphony and the Sacramento Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as the artistic director of Festival Opera in Walnut Creek.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.

info: sfcm.edu/performance-calendar/event/sfcm-orchestra-conducted-michael-morgan

Discuss a fascinating new book exploring consent in medicine

Don’t miss Harriet A. Washington, author of Medical Apartheid and the new book Carte Blanche: The Erosion of Medical Consent, in a Black History Month online book release talk presented by Berkeley’s Revolution Books. Washington’s new book explores how the right of Americans to say “no” to risky medical research is being violated and how patients’ right to give or withhold consent is supposed to be protected by law, but for decades medical research has been conducted on trauma victims ― who are disproportionately people of color ― without their consent or even their knowledge.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m.

info: revolutionbooks.org/event/harriet-washington-debuts-her-book%C2%A0carte-blanche-erosion-medical-consent

Find out how Hollywood has historically drawn upon the world of opera

As part of SF Opera’s interactive lecture series Opera Aficionado, composer and San Francisco Conservatory of Music composition teacher David Conte and San Francisco Opera Dramaturg Emeritus Kip Cranna discuss how Hollywood filmmakers have often turned to the music of opera. The results have enhanced cinematic dramas and underscored their emotional impact, with often surprising, unexpected, and even incongruous results. Conte and Cranna will explore video examples of these opera-to-film transformations from directors like Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Norman Jewison, Gary Marshall, Woody Allen, Lars von Trier and Jonathan Demme.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m.

info: sfopera.com/aficionado