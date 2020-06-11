What to do this Weekend: June 11-14

JUNE 11-14

While you still can hear a pin drop in shuttered concert halls and museums, Bay Area arts and cultural institutions are buzzing with plenty of events online.

We’ve curated our first roundup of Bay Area events unfolding digitally this weekend, from short plays to book talks and ballet. Enjoy:

Enjoy cocktails and a cookbook talk with the Contemporary Jewish Museum

Knowing few things top a good beverage or a good read, the Contemporary Jewish Museum presents “Drink Something!” a cocktail hour and book chat with Evan Bloom (chef and owner of Wise Sons Jewish Deli) and journalist Rachel Levin, co-authors of Eat Something: A Wise Sons Cookbook for Jews Who Like Food and Food Lovers Who Like Jews.

Chef and writer Alix Wall moderates the event — co-sponsored and presented by The Illuminoshi: The Not-So-Secret Society of Jewish Food Professionals — featuring the authors’ special cocktail recipe for viewers to mix and sip at home. Unwind, indeed!

Thursday, 5:30 p.m., on Zoom. The program is free; registration is required.

Register here: thecjm.org/programs/731

Listen to a new talk by author Sarah Ladipo Manyika at MoAD

Bearing witness and listening to perspectives from the African Diaspora is essential, and MoAD has launched a monthly series with appreciated timing. Writer and editor Sarah Ladipo Manyika hosts the new interactive series “Conversations Across the Diaspora,” spotlighting actors, poets, scholars, athletes, entrepreneurs, architects, artists and others.The inaugural talk features journalist and high fashion model Jess Cole.

The conversation takes place Friday, June 12, noon to 1 p.m., on Zoom. The cost is $15.

Find tickets here: moadsf.org/event/conversations-across-the-diaspora-writer-model-jess-cole-in-conversation-with-author-sarah-ladipo-manyika/?instance_id=15704

Celebrate Björk and Pride at SF Ballet

SF Ballet presents a virtual Nite Out event anchored by a stream of choreographer Arthur Pita’s dynamic Björk Ballet. Last year, Pita surveyed the Icelandic luminary’s entire discography for his transporting work — commissioned for SF Ballet’s Unbound Festival — and the ballet is streaming the March 2019 performance. Also featured are “Meet the Artist” interviews, DIY cocktail recipes and a DJ-curated mix, as SF Ballet artists celebrate San Francisco Pride’s 50th anniversary.

Nite Out events begin Friday, June 12, 1:30 p.m.; the stream follows at 2:30 p.m.

Find information here: sfballet.org/sf-ballet-home/

Sink into an eclectic SFJAZZ concert

When multi-instrumentalist Americana artist Rhiannon Giddens graced SFJAZZ’s stage in February, no one realized it would be among the last live concerts for a while.

One popular performance from Giddens’ week-long SFJAZZ residency resurrects online at SFJAZZ’s Fridays at Five programming. The concert, in collaboration with pianist/multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi and bassist Jason Sypher, will air Friday, June 12, 5 p.m. Digital memberships are $5 a month.

View it here: sfjazz.org/watch/

Channel Friday Nights at OMCA

Miss museum nightlife? The Oakland Museum of California has migrated the spirit of its regular Friday Nights programming online, with an array of mixes by OMCA DJs. There’s also a playlist with 50 Oakland and Bay Area hits in honor of the institution’s 50th anniversary.

Free resources are here: museumca.org/friday-nights-online

Stream 10-minute plays at the PlayGround Festival

Like many festivals in the time of coronavirus, the PlayGround Festival prevails virtually. This weekend offers the Best Short Works from the 2019-20 Monday Night PlayGround Season in a livestream event titled BEST OF PLAYGROUND 24.

Watch six 10-minute plays by Tom Bruett, Melissa Keith, Martha Soukup, Addie Ulrey, Leela Velautham and Christian Wilburn.

The premiere presentation is on Saturday, June 13, at 8 p.m., and repeats Sunday, June 14, at 5 p.m., via Zoom. The cost is $15. ($10 for attendees 25 and younger.)

For more information, go to: playground-sf.org/bestof/

Listen to SF Girls Chorus interpret Dido and Aeneas.

The San Francisco Girls Chorus also took its 2020 festival online, with performances streaming throughout June. This includes collaborations with the Philip Glass Ensemble and the Berkeley Ballet Theater.

Upcoming is a recorded live performance of Henry Purcell’s 1680 opera Dido and Aeneas from the 2018 Berkeley Festival & Exhibition, a coproduction with Voices of Music and the San Francisco Music Society.

The screening goes up on YouTube on Saturday, June 13, at noon. Access is free.

Find information here: sfgirlschorus.org/performances/dido-and-aeneas-live-stream

Steep in LGBTQ+ Opera History

San Francisco Opera delivers two Pride-centric lecture programs in the month of June in Opera Aficionado, a virtual lecture series that launched mid-pandemic. The first delves into the legacies of prominent LGBTQ+ opera conductors — including our very own Michael Tilson Thomas.

Musicologist Laura Prichard offers insights.

Sunday, June 14, 1 p.m., on Zoom. Tickets are $20. Learn more here: sfopera.com/discover-opera/education/community-programs/aficionado/

Contemplate with MoAD’s new African Diaspora Film Club

Taking a cue from its African Book Club, MoAD presents the African Diaspora Film Club, complete with guided conversation, on the second Sunday of each month.

The very first screening is Negroes with Guns, a documentary presenting “an electrifying look” at Robert F. Williams, the forefather of the Black Power movement. Filmmaker Sandra Dickson discusses the film with moderator and series curator Cornelius Moore.

Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. Free.

Register here: moadsf.org/event/african-diaspora-film-club-negroes-with-guns/

Wind down the weekend with a livestream organ recital.

Presented by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Berkeley, an organ recital by Jonathan Dimmock titled Pilgrimage and Transformation marries Bach’s fugues and Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales to mark the 850th anniversary of Thomas Becket’s death. St. Mark’s rector, The Rev. Blake Sawicky, narrates.

Sunday, June 14, 4 p.m. Stream it free on Facebook Live.

Find more information here: stmarksberkeley.org/event/organ-recital-20/.