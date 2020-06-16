What to do this Weekend: June 18-22

JUNE 18-22

As society experiences unprecedented shifts, familiar markers occur this week: the start of summer, Father’s Day, the anniversary of Juneteenth, continued Pride recognition, and more. San Francisco has something for it all.

Read on for things to do this weekend in the Bay Area. You might even forget you’re doing them from home.

Seek solidarity through art.

As the country still reels from the coronavirus pandemic and now reverberates with outraged response to the scourge of police brutality, students react through art.

Via Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center, college students offer creative responses to the unprecedented last few months in the webinar, “Solidarity: Giving Voice Through Art.” Hosting is Stanford Spoken Word Collective’s Darnell “DeeSoul” Carson.

Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Register here: museum.stanford.edu/programs/solidarity-giving-voice-through-art

Design your work life.

Design gurus and New York Times bestselling authors of Designing Your Life, Bill Burnett and Dave Evans are known for transposing their design knowledge to optimize readers’ lives. On Thursday, you, too, can harness their tools in this mini-workshop presented by the Museum of Craft and Design.

Amid job shifts in the COVID-19 landscape, Burnett and Evans impart concepts from their new book, Designing Your Work Life.

Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live. Free.

Register here: sfmcd.org/events/designing-your-worklife-at-home/

Acknowledge Pride’s civil rights history.

The Asian Art Museum’s June virtual programming spotlights the LGBTQ community’s resilience, tenacity and creativity.

This weekend reminds us that it all launched with powder-keg force. The museum presents an excerpt reading and author discussion from the theater piece, The Compton’s Cafeteria Riot (produced by the Tenderloin Museum), spotlighting one of the first LGBTQ riots in U.S. history — in San Francisco, not Stonewall — in August 1966.

Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Donations encouraged.

Register here: calendar.asianart.org/event/the-comptons-cafeteria-riot-reading-and-discussion/

Honor Juneteenth and delve into San Francisco’s Fillmore Jazz Era.

This tribute to Juneteenth — presented by the San Francisco Public Library, Museum of the African Diaspora, and Heyday Books — anchors to the musicians and history detailed in the book, Harlem of the West: the San Francisco Fillmore Jazz Era. The book’s co-authors, filmmaker Elizabeth Pepin Silva and photographer/archivist Lewis Watts, share archival photographs, rare memorabilia and oral accounts from this rich period.

Friday, June 19, at 12 p.m. on Zoom. Free.

Register here: moadsf.org/event/juneteenth-presentation-harlem-of-the-west-the-san-francisco-fillmore-jazz-era/?instance_id=15709

Discover Disney·Pixar behind the scenes, from home.

Magic persists at the Walt Disney Family Museum, where its “Happily Ever After Hours” features animator and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jim Capobianco.

The Pixar veteran shares stories from the making of Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, his screenplay Ratatouille, and more. Bring questions.

Friday, June 19, at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Free.

Register here:waltdisney.org/education/talks/happily-ever-after-hours-animator-and-academy-awardr-nominated-screenwriter-jim

Conjure Parisian sophistication in your living room.

Cool, cosmopolitan and scintillatingly swinging, Paris Combo is the highlight of this week’s Fridays at Five from SFJAZZ. Beckon the weekend with the band’s jazzy blend integrating hints of flamenco, alt-cabaret and Latin and North African rhythms.

SFJAZZ’s performance filmed in July 2018.

Friday, June 19, at 5 p.m. Digital memberships are $5 a month.

Watch here: sfjazz.org/fridaysatfive/

Wander through the nightscape.

Turn your gaze upward with the Chabot Space & Science Center, which leads an astral tour of May’s nighttime sky. Chabot astronomers Gerald McKeegan and Don Saito journey through constellations and bright stars in the latest “The Sky This Month” event. Emerge with celestial enlightenment.

Friday, June 19, at 8 p.m. Free.

Register here: chabotspace.org/calendar/the-sky-this-month-4/

Watch Death and the Maiden en español.

Miss the theater? Saturday, the drama comes to you.

Brava Theater and La Lengua Teatro En Español present a reading of the 1990 play, La Muerte y La Doncella by Chilean playwright Ariel Dorfman. Haunting and poised to resonate in our own era, the digital production airs on Facebook Live. Directed by Roberto Varea; Paul Flores provides English subtitles.

Saturday, June 20, at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live. $15 suggested donation.

More here: facebook.com/events/177803467006875/

Encounter Pride from curators’ viewpoints.

For an in-depth look at the three Pride exhibitions currently viewable on the GLBT Historical Society’s website, tune in as the curators divulge their process in this panel chat. Expect insights on themes, their curatorial lenses and Pride history.

The most recent exhibition, online Monday, centers on the birth of San Francisco Pride. Speakers are Lenore Chinn, Gerard Koskovich, Jeremy Prince, Don Romesburg and Amy Sueyoshi.

Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m. Free (suggested donation is $5).

Register here: bit.ly/2ZscB5C

Get funky for Father’s Day.

In lieu of an in-person Stern Grove Festival, organizers embrace something a little different in its 82-year history. They’re releasing archival footage of past performances, centered around weekly themes.

Father’s Day sees a special funk lineup. Watch on KPIX-TV/Channel 5 with host Liam Mayclem — the festival’s website, Facebook and YouTube promise extended content.

Tune in Sunday, June 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Visit sterngrove.org.