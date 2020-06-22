What to do this Weekend: June 25-28

JUNE 25-28

This year may be different than festivities past, but Pride 50 celebrations shine on — largely thanks to virtual tools. Discover many Pride events and a central effort to support Black LGBTQ+ community members among our roundup of fun things to do in the Bay Area this weekend.

Also included: a classical guitar concert, trivia, opera streaming and a tribute to Maestro Michael Tilson Thomas.

Delve into queer cinema.

A production of SF Pride partner organization Frameline — the world’s longest-running and largest showcase of queer cinema — the Frameline44 Pride Showcase presents a four-day virtual festival on its website.

Discover 12 world premieres and unique programming, including Q&As. Films encompass narrative features, documentaries and shorts.

The Frameline44 Pride Showcase kicks off Thursday, June 25, and lasts through Sunday, June 28. Tickets are $8–$10 per screening; passes start at $250.

Info: frameline.org/festival

Discover (or, rediscover) Haydn

Noe Valley Chamber Music’s Noe Music Listening Club brings artist-curated musical experiences to your living room, twice a month on Thursdays.

The next features the St. Lawrence String Quartet and a selection from the ensemble’s series, Haydn Discovery, in which quartet members probe the composer’s String Quartet Op. 20 No. 3. The presentation includes video recorded previously at Stanford’s Bing Concert Hall.

Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m. Tickets available on a sliding scale, from $0–$25.

Tickets: noemusic.org/listening-club/#upcomingsessions

Test your knowledge at San Francisco History Trivia Night.

Miss your local pub quiz? The San Francisco Historical Society teams up with Big Quiz Thing for this enticing virtual team trivia game on all things SF.

Big Quiz Thing founder Noah Tarnow presents questions on San Francisco history, culture, geography, cuisine, and more.

Friday, June 26, 5–7 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Info: sfhistory.org/event/second-sfhs-sf-trivia-night/

Stand up for science with the Exploratorium’s online fundraiser.

Special guests, including Stephen Colbert and Mo Rocca, lend excitement to the Exploratorium’s classic Party at the Piers fundraiser, which will be livestreamed Friday evening and full of Exploratorium activities and stories.

Friday, June 26, 7 p.m. Free (donations encouraged).

Info: give.exploratorium.edu/campaign/party-at-the-piers/c286739

Sing and celebrate Pride

Don your best Pride gear and stay connected to the community for a special song-filled celebration of social justice, hope and love. All you need is internet access.

Hosting are singer-songwriters Heather Mae and Crys Matthews, who lead their Singing OUT *VIRTUAL* Tour with a sing-along, games and giveaways.

Friday, June 26, 8 p.m. $15.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/the-singing-out-virtual-tour-heather-mae-crys-matthews-tickets-105252314506?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Rejoice: Pride Brunch is back — live in your home.

In lieu of the in-person SF Pride staple event, Pride Brunch 2020 is going virtual. Once again, join hosts and grand marshals Gary Virginia and Donna Sachet as they battle in a comical kitchen cook-off for the title of “Pride Brunch Top Chef.”

Also expect personal remarks from hosts and honorees, 50th-anniversary tributes and surprise cameos. There’s also an option to have brunch delivered to your door. Attendees will receive an invitation to a fall post-Pride party in the Castro.

All proceeds support PRC’s integrated legal, social and health services for individuals affected by HIV/AIDS, mental health issues, and substance use.

Saturday, June 27, noon. $50–$100.

Info: prcsf.org/event/pride-brunch-2020/

Enjoy a virtual night at the opera.

As part of its shelter-in-place Opera is ON programming, San Francisco Opera is regularly streaming performances for free on its website.

Next is Jules Massenet’s opéra comique Manon. Spring out of the present and into the Paris of the Belle Epoque with this lavish and lively tale.

Streaming Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, on SF Opera’s website.

sfopera.com/opera-is-on/streaming

Brighten your weekend with the Pink Triangle grand lighting.

Once again, the iconic Pink Triangle will beautify Twin Peaks as a symbol of resilience, hope and remembrance. This year the symbol shines brighter: Nonprofit Illuminate, which created the Bay Lights digital art installation on the Bay Bridge, harnesses 2,700 LED nodes and a dedicated team of volunteers to create the Pink Triangle, which will be aglow for the next three weeks.

Livestream the global grand lighting.

Saturday, June 27, 8 p.m. Lights go on at nightfall.

Info: illuminatethepinktriangle.org



Wind down with classical guitar.

Savor a classical guitar concert over Zoom, presented by the Interfaith Center at the Presidio. Guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan performs a program titled Dances, Songs and Dreams, featuring works by Bach, Schubert, Mussorgsky, Albeniz, Marquina and Tarrega. Also find California premiere performances of new works.

Sunday, June 28, 4 p.m. Free.

To receive the ZOOM link, email: [email protected]

Honor MTT, wherever you are.

Maestro Michael Tilson Thomas’ final and 25th season with the San Francisco Symphony was set to include multiple celebrations and concerts. Due to the coronavirus, these tributes are virtual. Join in the festivities at MTT25, a grand finale on the symphony’s YouTube, hosted by superstar vocalists Audra McDonald and Susan Graham.

Also expect personal stories and performances by MTT colleagues.

Sunday, June 28, 5 p.m. Stream for free.

Find info here: sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2020-21/MTT25-An-Online-Tribute-Event-for-Michael-Tilson-T