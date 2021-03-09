What To Do This Weekend: Mar 11–14

With the return of Daylight Saving Time (spring forward on March 14!), it really feels like we’re moving through the year at warp speed. If you’re still processing what’s happened since last March and aren’t quite sure how we got here, you’re not alone. Don’t panic — take a breath and revel in some of the Bay Area’s best events while you come to terms with the fact that we’ve made it thus far. This week, some of our favorite cultural institutions are officially reopening their doors and others are continuing to offer can’t-miss online content to keep us entertained.

Say hello again to one of the city’s best museums

The Asian Art Museum is officially open to the public again and the current exhibitions are worth a celebratory trip to the iconic institution. In Zheng Chongbin: I Look for the Sky, the Bay Area artist uses transparency and light in installations to explore the nature and perception of architectural space. Visit the museum’s Osher Gallery to see Chongbin’s State of Oscillation, made up of ink paintings, videos and a chamber of translucent material that explore the ways our bodies move through our surrounding environment. Then head to Bogart Court to see the exhibit’s namesake installation, I Look for the Sky, which references architect Gae Aulenti’s 2003 renovation of the museum building.

On view now.

Info: exhibitions.asianart.org/

See what’s new at SFMOMA

Step back inside of SFMOMA and take in Future Histories: Theaster Gates and Cauleen Smith, a photography exhibit exploring new perspectives on the past through archival images from magazines like Jet and Ebony. Located on the museum’s seventh floor, the exhibition includes Gates’ 2018 work Do you hear me calling? Mama Mamama or What Is Black Power? which draws on 30 years of images to pay tribute to the power of women and the concept of the Black Madonna. Smith’s 2018 Sojourner reimagines an unpublished Life photography assignment from 1966 through a feminist lens.

Now through May 23.

Info: sfmoma.org/exhibition/future-histories-theaster-gates-and-cauleen-smith/

Get schooled by two writing experts

Aspiring authors, listen up: The San Jose Museum of Art is offering a series of virtual writing workshops for all levels. Janice Lobo Sapigao and Michael Sagum kick things off with a poetry-focused class that looks at writing in the ekphrastic tradition (i.e. creating poems in response to works of art). Attendees will draw inspiration from the museum’s permanent collection and special exhibitions.

Saturday, March 13, 1 p.m.

Info: sjmusart.org/event/art-101-writers-workshop-janice-lobo-sapigao-and-michael-sagum

Feel inspired by four poetic legends

In the latest edition of the San Francisco Public Library’s One City One Book event series, four legendary poets take center stage. The online event will feature freestyle artist, host and teacher Elaine Brown, aka Poet E Spoken; author and community organizer Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu; former poet laureate of Livermore Connie Post and Jacki Rigoni, poet laureate of Belmont.

Thursday, March 11, 6 p.m.

Info: sfpl.org/events/2021/03/11/performance-kim-shucks-poetry-night-one-city-one-book-edition

Enjoy breakfast for a worthy cause

The Arc San Francisco, a nonprofit learning center for adults with developmental disabilities, celebrates its 19th Annual Arc Breakfast with Let’s Keep Going, a virtual fundraising event full of music, videos and award presentations. The ARC supports people with autism, Down syndrome, and other disabilities in facing challenges and achieving ongoing success. The event’s honorary committee includes assemblymember David Chiu, senator Scott Wiener and Clinic by the Bay co-founder and board president Janet Reilly.

Thursday, March 11, 8:30 a.m.

Info: app.mobilecause.com/e/1pu0_A?vid=h7sj4

Hear an author dive deep into the details of his latest novel

In the latest edition of its Seismic Salon series, Litquake presents Lysley Tenorio, author of The Son of Good Fortune. Tenorio’s latest novel examines the relationship between a mother and son and dives into the immigrant experience in America. Tenorio is also the author of Monstress, a collection of stories that the San Francisco Chronicle named book of the year and the American Conservatory Theater adapted into a play.

Thursday, March 11, 5 p.m.

Info: tockify.com/litquake/detail/8/1615510800000

Sit back for another virtual SF Symphony experience

SF Symphony’s SoundBox series welcomes collaborative partner and soprano Julia Bullock in Lineage, adapted from live performance to a digital format. Bullock says, “SoundBox is an invitation for musicians to share their artistic interests, and to have them realized in an immersive visual space.” In addition to curating the program, she’ll perform her rendition of Nina Simone’s Revolution. Bullock will also join members of the SF Symphony Chorus to perform Simone’s Images, Esperanza Spalding’s Little Fly, Aruán Ortiz’s Mompouana, selections from Francis Poulenc’s Rapsodie Nègre and more.

Thursday, March 11

Info: sfsymphonyplus.org/products/lineage-julia-bullock

Celebrate the work of a historic San Francisco theater group

The San Francisco Mime Troupe presents The Red Star at the End of the Tunnel, a celebration of their Youth Theater Project (YTP). The virtual event will feature music, performances, and a keynote speech from Broadway actor, director, writer and SF Mime Troupe veteran Colman Domingo. YTP unites students from under-served communities and teaches them creative, storytelling, and performance skills.

Saturday, March. 13, 12 p.m.

Info: sfmt.org/2021-fundraiser

Learn the roots of womens’ roles in opera

SFOpera continues its Opera Aficionado series with The Origins of the Female Operatic Voice.

Speaker Alexandra Amati will lead a virtual interactive lecture that invites viewers to participate in a deep dive on the topic. Amati is an Italian musicologist specializing in the Italian Renaissance and is currently professor of music at the University of San Francisco.

Sunday, March 14, 1 p.m.

Info: sfopera.com/discover-opera/education/community-programs/aficionado/

See a new side of a musical legend’s story

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is partnering with Hershey Felder Presents for the world premiere of Hershey Felder in Puccini, filmed live on location in Florence, where the story’s events take place. Featuring music from La Bohème, Tosca, Turandot and more, the show depicts details of the composer’s scandalous life and sheds light on how the women in his life influenced his female characters. Tenor Charles Castronovo, soprano Gianna Corbisiero and baritone Nathan Gunn star in the production.

Sunday, March 14, 5 p.m.

Info: theatreworks.org/hersheywp/puccini/