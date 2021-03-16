What To Do This Weekend: Mar 18–21

Women’s History Month is in full swing and you can keep commemorating the moment with plenty of virtual lectures, events, panels and more. As the Bay Area begins to slowly reopen, you can also expect an increasing number of in-person experiences to come (some of which include wine!).

Continue the Women’s History Month celebration with the San Jose Museum of Art

San Jose Museum of Art and Mosaic Silicon Valley are celebrating Women’s History Month with inspirational stories from women who have claimed their identities and fought for gender equality. This week’s free online event features a conversation with Ohlone culture-bearers Charlene Eigen-Vasquez and Justina Palafox, a performance by educator and community leader LaToya Fernandez, and a poetry reading by spoken word artist Shika Malaviya.

Thursday, March 18, 6 p.m.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/third-thursday-with-sjma-then-is-still-now-tickets-143372030603

Hear Schubert’s work from an expert interpreter

Renowned pianist Mitsuko Uchida performs an all-Schubert program in another Cal Performances at Home special. Recorded at London’s Wigmore Hall, the recital includes two impromptus, as well as the Sonata in G major. As The New York Times put it, Uchida “seems to have a special feel for Schubertian rhetoric: the silences, the asides, the abrupt shifts of direction. And here she captured every ounce of intimacy as well as every pound of grandeur.” The performance will remain available to view on demand through June 16.

Thursday, March 18, 7 p.m.

Info: calperformances.org/events/2020-21/at-home-spring/mitsuko-uchida-piano/

Understand an historic monument’s role in feminism

San Francisco Public Library Merced Branch manager Elizabeth Thacker-Estrada will discuss the history of the Portrait Monument, a 1920 gift from the National Woman’s Party featuring portraits of feminist pioneers Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. Sculptor Adelaide Johnson created the iconic art in honor of the federal passage of the woman suffrage amendment in 1920. After her talk,Thacker-Estrada will introduce Bonda Lewis, who performs as Sara Bard Field, the woman who delivered the original dedication speech at the unveiling of the monument in the United States Capitol on February 15, 1921.

Friday, March 19, noon.

Info: sfpl.org/events/2021/03/19/presentation-centennial-suffragist-portrait-monument-us-capitol

Learn about a famous and complex opera heroine

San Francisco Opera continues its online Ring Festival with events celebrating Richard Wagner’s four-part The Ring of the Nibelung. On Friday, check out Becoming Brünnhilde, a conversation with Iréne Theorin, Nina Stemme and Jane Eaglen hosted by Stephen A. Brown. As the heroine of Wagner’s Ring cycle, Brünnhilde has garnered a reputation in the opera world as one of the most challenging dramatic soprano roles. Theorin, Stemme and Eaglen share how they tackled the part and will take questions from the audience.

Friday, March 19, 1 p.m.

Info: sfopera.com/opera-is-on/ringfestival/ring-event-pdp26/

Return to local wine tasting with a weekend-long adventure

Ready to get back to wine tasting? Wine Road, an association of wineries and lodgings in the Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys, are celebrating local vinos with WINElove Weekend, a tasting event that traverses various wineries, featuring limited productions and new releases. Tickets for the three-day event are $50 per person and attendees will have access to a recommended three winery visits each day for one-hour tastings highlighting a minimum of three vintages.

Friday, March 19 through Sunday, March 21, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. each day

Info: wineroad.com/events/winter-wineland/

Listen to the blended sounds of this famed European wind group

Chamber Music San Francisco (CMSF) welcomes Amsterdam wind group Calefax. The group blends world music, jazz and improvisation and has toured and collaborated with artists such as pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and violinist Liza Ferschtman. The group has also released 19 CDs and performed with the likes of mezzo-soprano Cora Burggraaf and trumpeter Eric Vloeimans.

Saturday, Mar. 20, 7 p.m.

Info: chambermusicsf.org/

Explore the operatic world of Wagner through food

Another fun feature of SF Opera’s Ring Festival: Food, Wine, and Wagner’s Ring Cycle, a virtual experience featuring “self-proclaimed Ring nut” and Italian cooking authority Fred Plotkin. During the Zoom session, Plotin will explore Wagner’s work through the lens of food and joins Ring star Jamie Barton to discuss the perfect “Wagner Meal Cycle” based on the culinary clues found throughout the operas.

Saturday, March 20, 4 p.m

Info: sfopera.com/opera-is-on/ringfestival/ring-event-pdp23/

Admire some of the Bay Area’s most powerful women builders

Celebrate the strength of Bay Area women builders at the San Francisco Public Library’s panel discussion Women Building the Presidio Tunnel Tops. Presented by Nature Boost in partnership with the Presidio Trust, the virtual event will feature the powerful females behind the construction of the new Presidio Tunnel Tops project. Facilitated by a Crissy Field Center youth leader, the panel focuses on the all-women project management team’s career journeys and current work.

Monday, March 22, 3:30 p.m.

Info: sfpl.org/events/2021/03/22/panel-women-building-presidio-tunnel-tops

Partake in a conversation about women in horticulture

Woodside’s Filoli Historic House & Garden wraps up its month-long Women’s Speaker Series with Women of Filoli’s Horticulture Team, featuring Leslie Freitas, Lisa Griffin, Gillian Johnson, Olivia McCandless, Haley O’Connor, and Louise Webster. Hosted by O’Connor, Filoli’s formal garden manager, the event will focus on each speaker’s motivations to pursue a career in horticulture and what keeps them excited about the field today.

Tuesday, March 23, 2 p.m.

Info: filoli.org/filoli-launches-speaker-series-to-celebrate-women-in-museum-architecture-and-horticulture-fields/

Get to know an American legend

You may think you know Levi Strauss, but do you really know the legacy of the local legend? In the Contemporary Jewish Museum exhibit Levi Strauss: A History of American Style, attendees can take a virtual tour of the original exhibition showcasing the life of Strauss, the invention of the blue jean, and their place in the history of American style. The exhibit will be open to the public when the museum reopens in April, but take a peek now at the online gallery.

Now through August 8

Info: thecjm.org/exhibitions/114