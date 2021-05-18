What To Do This Week: May 18–24

With the rapid reopenings of many of our favorite spots, the whole Bay Area is starting to feel like home again. Check out this week’s selection of live events, virtual offerings and must-see concerts, lectures, and more.

Get to know this film critic’s literary side

You know him as the San Francisco Chronicle’s renowned, longtime film critic — now get to know Mick LaSalle the author as he presents an immersive experience celebrating Dream State, his first book in nine years. Wildbound Live partners with Berkeley’s Heyday Books to present this unique event that also features radio broadcaster and author Michael Krasny. LaSalle will bring clips from California-centric films to life, inviting the audience on a virtual journey through genres.

Tuesday, May 18, 7 p.m.

Info: wildboundlive.com/events/dreamstate

Play a role in breaking the poverty cycle in San Francisco

Friends of the Children, the Bay Area organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty for children in and around Bayview Hunters Point, presents Hope & Belonging in the Bayview – Bridging the Post COVID Divide. Moderated by KQED’s Priya David Clemens, the virtual town hall event will feature panelists Maria Su, executive director of the SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, executive director of Young Community Developers and member of the SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, social worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, the organization’s director of programs. The group will discuss the many challenges in bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods.

Tuesday, May 18, 5 p.m.

Info: friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/

Invite the young people in your life to learn from an inspirational pro

The San Francisco Public Library continues its celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with a presentation from Elizabeth Yang, founder of Hmong Women Take on the World. Presented in partnership with Career Girls, a video-based career exploration and readiness tool for girls, the talk will focus on Yang’s professional journey and how she uses her experience to inspire, train and mentor people of all ages.

Thursday, May 20, 10:30 a.m.

Info: sfpl.org/events/2021/05/20/presentation-elizabeth-yang-career-girls

Discover a new perspective on an iconic artist

In the latest edition of the de Young Museum’s Virtual Wednesdays, artist and composer Gryphon Rue will celebrate the close of the sold-out Calder-Picasso exhibition with a presentation on how Alexander Calder‘s invention of the mobile changed music forever. Rue will discuss how the innovation influenced composers to develop new forms, strategies and philosophies.

Wednesday, May 19, 5 p.m.

Info: deyoung.famsf.org/calendar/calders-music-how-mobile-changed-sonic-arts

Get a taste of sugar’s important role in Black and Asian cultures

Sugar has a bittersweet history in the Caribbean’s Afro-Asian cultural exchange. Learn why in this virtual conversation and cooking event with artist Andrea Chung and scholar Tao Leigh Goffe. They will delve into the details of the Black and Asian diaspora and focus on foodways that evolved out of colonial plantations from locations like Cuba, Jamaica, Louisiana and Mauritius. The duo will also demonstrate sugar artwork techniques and recipes for sweet plantains and tostones. Bryant Terry, chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora, will kick off the event with an introduction, and recipes will be sent out to participants.

Thursday, May 20, 5 p.m.

Info: calendar.asianart.org/event/at-the-table-sugarwork-afro-asian-art-and-foodways/

Explore systemic inequality through thoughtful artwork

Bay area artist Sawyer Rose presents Carrying Stones, opening this week at the New Museum Los Gatos (NUMU). The exhibition highlights systemic inequalities that working women face, as well as a personal glimpse into the stories of a diverse group of women, with supporting data that underscores the seriousness of the issues. Rose uses sculpture and data visualization to explore themes of inequality and intersectionality.

On view Friday, May 21, through Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Info: numulosgatos.org/exhibitions-2/carrying-stones

Pay homage to Mother Nature through this one-of-a-kind film festival

The Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) and Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen) co-host the virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, a 2-hour film program featuring award-winning environmentally focused short films. The largest film festival of its kind, the showcase shines a light on a variety of environmental and adventure films, and seeks to inspire a love of nature in a new audience.

Friday, May 21, 7 p.m. (available to view on demand through Friday, May 28, at midnight)

Info: openspacetrust.org/event/wild-scenic-film-festival-virtual/

See how top designers reimagined a Russian Hill penthouse

The annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase is going digital with an interactive virtual tour launching this Saturday. New Perspectives Presented by Decorator Showcase and Steelblue, is a conceptual tour presented in partnership with San Francisco’s University High School, highlighting 10 of the West Coast’s leading interior design firms. Each firm was asked to reimagine an existing room/area and create their own virtual visions for a Russian Hill penthouse located at 1080 Chestnut Street. The location offers sweeping views of the city and a stunning modern interior, which gave the designers something special to work with. The event benefits the University High School Financial Aid Program — to date, the event has raised over $17 million to benefit the cause.

Saturday, May 22

Info: hdecoratorshowcase.org/

Uncover a piece of Petaluma’s unexpected history

The Contemporary Jewish Museum offers something a little different with its latest online event, Sunday Stories: The Jewish Chicken Farmers of Petaluma. Learn the story of how Jewish immigrants from shtetls in Eastern Europe and Russia arrived in Petaluma during the first half of the 20th century to raise chickens, and get to know the unique, progressive community they formed.

Sunday, May 23, 10 a.m.

Info: thecjm.org/programs/889

Gain a new outlook on aging at this virtual festival

The 10th annual Legacy Film Festival on Aging will go virtual this year with a lineup of over 30 feature-length and short films from around the world. Including several original films from Bay Area directors and featuring local residents, the festival explores themes of racial justice, women’s equality, family caregiving, and more. After 60 years in the field of aging, the organization’s founder and executive director, Sheila Malkind, is committed to presenting films on aging to the San Francisco community and the world.

Monday May 24 through Monday, May 31

Info: legacyfilmfestivalonaging.org/2021/