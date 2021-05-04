What To Do This Weekend: May 6–9

Believe it or not, we have picnic weather, spring blooms and Mother’s Day on the horizon — things we’ll never take for granted again. Somehow, we’ve made it well into spring and our social calendars are booking up fast. Don’t miss these enriching online and in-person events as you fill your date book with to-dos.

Show support for the new frontier in family health

Join the Children’s Health Council for its annual CHC breakfast fundraiser Healing Together: Our Kids. Our Confidence. Our Community. The virtual get-together will feature a deep-dive discussion on the nonprofit’s initiatives, moderated by ABC7’s Kristen Sze and featuring Dr. Leah Weiss, founding faculty member of Compassion Institute, Dr. Denise Pope, founder of Challenge Success, and Dr. Vidya Krishnan, head of CHC’s adolescent mental health services. The free event will cover a range of topics related to family life in a post-COVID world.

Thursday, May 6, 9:30 a.m.

Info: chconline.org/chcbreakfast/

Celebrate SF Symphony’s grand return to Davies

SF Symphony makes a triumphant return to Davies Symphony Hall with live indoor performances for medical professionals and community partners. Conducted by music director Esa-Pekka Salonen, the first two performances feature Jean Sibelius’ Rakastava, George Walker’s Lyric for Strings, Carl Nielsen’s Little Suite for Strings, Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte and Edvard Grieg’s From Holberg’s Time Suite. For those who can’t attend the first two shows, there will be plenty more in store: SF Symphony will offer performances each Thursday and Friday throughout May and June, with tickets going on sale May 6.

Thursday, May 6, and Friday May 7, 7 p.m.

Info: sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2020-21/Esa-Pekka-Salonen-Conducts-First-Responders-Concer

Learn about an impactful piece of immigrant history in America

Educator Sharon Lee-Nakayama leads a discussion about the often-overlooked history of The Chinese Exclusion Act, a 1882 discriminatory law that banned immigration from China to the U.S. Learn more about how the law impacted the Asian community in this free Contemporary Jewish Museum online event presented in partnership with the San Francisco Chinese Historical Society.

Thursday, May 6, 5 p.m.

Info: thecjm.org/programs/890



Discover how a famed local author (and Oprah favorite) made the leap to nonfiction

Litquake’s Seismic Salon welcomes Bay Area writer and filmmaker Natalie Baszile, author of the New York Times bestseller Queen Sugar, which was adapted into an OWN network series. Hear how Baszile made the transition from fiction to nonfiction in her latest work, We Are Each Other’s Harvest: Celebrating African American Farmers, Land, and Legacy. The book of poetry, essays and interviews explores the connection between Black people and America over time.

Thursday, May 6, 5 p.m.

Info: tockify.com/litquake/detail/10/1620345600000

Take in the sounds of an internationally acclaimed chamber music trio

Music at Kohl Mansion presents two opportunities to see the internationally acclaimed Horszowski Trio in virtual concerts May 9 and May 13. The ensemble debuted in 2011 and has been called “the most compelling American group to come on the scene” by The New Yorker. Both programs will feature Trio in C Major (Lovisa Trio) by Sibelus and Trio No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 99 by Schubert.

Sunday, May 9, 7 p.m., and Thursday, May 13, 6 p.m.

Info: musicatkohl.org/horszowski-trio-3/

Get your Zen on

If you’re looking for a way to reclaim your serenity after a hectic year, don’t miss the latest San Francisco Zen Center Meditation Session presented by the Asian Art Museum. This virtual session is beginner-friendly and will introduce attendees to the benefits of meditation and help viewers cultivate a long-term calming practice.

Saturday, May 8, 10:30 a.m.

Info: asianart.org/event/san-francisco-zen-center-meditation-session-may-8/?time=1620495000

Meet (and support) some of the Mission’s most innovative artists

For the first two weeks of May, Mission Artists presents The Market, featuring livestream events in their studios, including talks, classes, demos, happy hours, and more. This weekend, artists will be on hand to present their work and chat about what they’ve been up to. Artwork will also be on sale all throughout the Open Studios virtual event.

Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, 12 noon–4 p.m.

Info: openstudios.missionartists.org/

See one artist’s take on humanity’s impact on the planet

Now that the San José Museum of Art has reopened its doors, you can see the exhibit South East North West, up close and personal. The exhibition features work from multiple artists, including Robert Minervini, who explores the ecological impact of humanity through everything from dystopian cityscapes to floral still-life arrangements. Minervini’s Improvised Garden II (Water Street) (2017) is a collection of paintings, sculptures, photographs, works on paper and new media acquired by SJMA in the last five years.

Now through September 19

Info: sjmusart.org/exhibition/south-east-north-west-new-works-collection

Impress the mom in your life with your new macaron-making skills

Anyone who’s ever even attempted to make macarons knows how finicky the delectable treats can be to master. If you’re looking to impress a mom in your life, don’t miss Redwood City Parks & Recreation’s Mother’s Day macaron class. The interactive online event will teach attendees how to flavor and fill traditional French, Swiss meringue buttercream and chocolate ganache macarons.

May 8, 9 a.m.

Info: anc.apm.activecommunities.com/rwcpark/activity/search/detail/16884?locale=en-US

More art in bloom

Viewpoints Gallery of Los Altos and local artist Deborah Shea present their May exhibition Super Bloom, a collection of large-scale pastel floral paintings that celebrate the beauty and vivid hues of flowers and nature. Growing up in San Francisco, Shea developed a lifelong love of art from her family and went on to receive her degree in art studio and design from UC Davis, studying with Wayne Thiebaud, Roland Petersen and Frances Butler. Her work will be on display through the month, and attendees can meet her in person on Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Show Dates: May 5–May 30

Info: viewpointsgallery.com/