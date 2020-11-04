What to do this Weekend: Nov 5-8

This week, catch fascinating art exhibitions (from Dalí and beyond), eclectic concerts, an audio play, a riveting opera, and a fundraiser with the Godmother of Soul.

Check out the full list of things to do around the Bay Area this weekend below.

See Salvador in Sonoma.

There’s still time to see a special exhibition of Salvador Dalí right in our backyard: The SBHG Gallery at Cornerstone Sonoma is offering free admission to view an exhibition of nine sculptures and eight prints by the famous Spanish surrealist. Presented in collaboration with the private collection The Dalí Universe, a number of the pieces will be available for purchase.

The show runs through December. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Info: cornerstonesonoma.com/sbhg-gallery

Listen to an audio play presented by Magic Theatre.

A silver lining of the pandemic has been a flourishing of unique presentations of virtual media. Those especially with Zoom fatigue might appreciate audio plays. Magic Theatre presents one with an intriguing premise, titled Escaped Alone: “I’m walking down the street and there’s a door in the fence open and inside there are three women I’ve seen before…”

Playwright Caryl Churchill conjures a summer of afternoons spent between three old friends in this audio play, available to stream online for the next couple of weeks. Loretta Greco directs a work rife with “linguistic virtuosity, dry humor and prescient genius,” organizers write.

Streaming online through Nov. 15. $10.

Info: magictheatre.org/season/escaped-alone

See the DeYoung Open.

If you’re starting to venture back out to museums and galleries, consider adding this to the top of your list. The highly anticipated de Young Open, presented to honor the museum’s 125th anniversary, is a juried community art exhibition of submissions by artists who live in the nine Bay Area counties. The numbers are staggering: 877 artworks by 762 artists. After months of feeling isolated and detached, it’s a powerful way to grasp an idea of what local artists are creating, and are concerned with, during these times.

The exhibition opened in October and runs through Jan. 3. General admission is $6–$15.

Info: deyoung.famsf.org/exhibitions/de-young-open

Catch the U.S. premiere of a timely new string quartet work.

Months into the coronavirus pandemic, we’re starting to see more works of art inspired and directly informed by this unprecedented year. A new string quartet work by composer Huang Ruo delves into this. A Dust in Time: Passacaglia for Strings “is created for the people affected by the pandemic, giving them a piece of music to reflect, to express, to heal, to find internal peace, strength and hope,” reads the program notes for the upcoming concert at Grace Cathedral.

“Time” is the operative word for this new piece: the work runs 60 minutes without a break, “timed to symbolize the cycle and circle of the hour.” Ruo drew from the structure of a Tibetan sand mandala.

Bay Area ensemble and contemporary music champion Del Sol String Quartet performs the U.S. premiere.

Thursday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. online. $0–$100.

Info: gracecathedral.org/calendar-events/del-sol-string-quartet-dust-time-online-concert/

Behold a masked ball!

Masks have taken on a whole new reputation in the past 10 months. Leave it to San Francisco Opera to remind you of their more glamorous past. Streaming online this weekend is Verdi’s grand A Masked Ball, a drama of love triangles, magic, and court conniving conducted by Nicola Luisotti.

Ramón Vargas, Julianna Di Giacomo, Thomas Hampson, Heidi Stober and Dolora Zajick star.

Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. Online through Sunday. Free.

Info: sfopera.com/opera-is-on/streaming/

Watch the SF Symphony’s Dia de Los Muertos concert on Telemundo.

Día de los Muertos traditions, as well as the classical and folk music of Latin America, take center stage on Telemundo 48 this weekend, with a Spanish-language rebroadcast of the San Francisco Symphony’s Oct. 31 Día de los Muertos concert. Host and curator Martha Rodríguez-Salazar offers rich glimpses at the history and customs surrounding this important holiday.

The Telemundo 48 broadcast is Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. Free.

Info: sfsymphony.org/Watch-and-listen/Events/Dia-de-los-Muertos-Virtual-Celebration

Groove along to a Bill Withers tribute with SFJAZZ.

This week, SFJAZZ presents an inspiring concert honoring the R&B legend Bill Withers. Vocalist and guitarist José James performed this concert of Withers classics in June 2019 and it returns to the lineup once again with SFJAZZ’s Fridays at Five programming.

James performs familiar hits Ain’t No Sunshine, Grandma’s Hands, Use Me, Lovely Day, Just the Two of Us, and Who is He, to name a few. Backing is guitarist Marcus Machado, keyboardist Takeshi Ohbayashi, bassist Aneesa Strings (an SFJAZZ High School All-Star alumnus), and drummer Aaron Steele.

Friday, Nov. 6, 5 p.m. online. Memberships are $5 a month.

Watch here: sfjazz.org/fridaysatfive/

Attend a virtual gala with Patti LaBelle and friends.

PRC (formerly Positive Resource Center) presents its Mighty Real Gala this weekend, with the spotlight on Grammy–winning music legend Patti LaBelle, who graces us with an evening of livestreamed song and celebration. LaBelle is the recipient of this year’s PRC’s Sylvester Community Pillar Award. Other special guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Cyndi Lauper, Andre Leon Talley and Mayor London Breed.

There’s also an online auction and the option to have dinner and wine from Absinthe Brasserie & Bar delivered to your home.

The gala benefits PRC’s social, legal and health services to the City’s most vulnerable populations.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. online. $0–$200; virtual tables start at $2,500.

Info: prcsf.org/mightyreal

View Schubert in a pastoral setting.

Escape to the country with Musaics of the Bay’s second virtual season premiere, presenting Schubert’s sumptuous Cello Quintet in C Major, D. 956. The concert was filmed in a rustic barn in Santa Rosa.

Local musicians — violinists Francisco Fullana and Lisa Lee, violist Jonathan Vinocour, and cellists Peter Myers and Tanya Tomkins — lend their interpretation to the work, often hailed as Schubert’s finest chamber piece. Tune in early for a pre-concert Zoom chat and stay after the performance for an artist reception.

Sunday, Nov. 8, 4 p.m. online. $3 reservation fee; $10 suggested donation.

Info: musaics.org/symposiumschedule/2020/11/8/virtual-season-premiere-schubert-cello-quintet-in-c-major-d-956-francisco-fullana-lisa-lee-jonathan-vinocour-peter-myers-tanya-tomkins

End the weekend with a bang, with Third Coast Percussion.

Vivacious virtuosi Third Coast Percussion take the digital stage at Noe Music this weekend. Expect a program of “endless creativity and a penchant for the irreverent” from this Grammy-winning percussion quartet. The Chicago ensemble harnesses a staggering breadth of percussion potential — see why NPR described them as taking “primordial pounding into a completely distinctive new league.”

Sunday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. on Crowdcast. $20.

Info: noemusic.org/fall2020/event-five-ce8dl