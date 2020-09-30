What to do this Weekend: Oct 1-4

The many events taking place this weekend include a few familiar markers of the fall season — with a twist: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and the Bay Area Book Festival live on virtually this year. And while most of us associate Bay to Breakers with springtime, this week marks its first-ever virtual race. There are also a number of eclectic concerts to stream at home, art talks, visual art exhibitions, and more.

Find the full curated roundup below.

Run weird in the last weekend of the Bay to Breakers virtual race.

It’s an interesting concept to make beloved races — typically famous for enthusiastic participation en mass — remote, private endeavors in this age of the coronavirus. Such as it is, San Francisco’s staple 12K Bay to Breakers is all happening virtually this year. This is the last weekend to participate.

Through Friday, Oct. 2. $49.

Info: capstoneraces.com/bay-to-breakers/

View an exhibition of ‘fluid, sensual’ new work.

New works by artist Alex Kanevsky are on display at Dolby Chadwick Gallery — by appointment and following social distancing safety protocols — through October. The exhibition Scrambling for Grace features paintings, largely spotlighting figures and the nude form, that “resound with a fluid, sensual energy,” gallery organizers write. “The works hold multitudes, capturing innumerable moments that overlap and spill over as they fill the canvas.”

Thursday, Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. Request an appointment or a virtual tour by emailing [email protected].

More details: dolbychadwickgallery.com/exhibitions/206/alex-kanevsky-scrambling-for-grace

Address systemic racial oppression via a panel of Black and Jewish voices.

Where do anti-Blackness and anti-Semitism intersect? This question is the focus of an upcoming panel of Black and Jewish change makers. The Museum of the African Diaspora presents a panel discussion calling for an end to mass incarceration.

The panel relates to two other presentations dwelling on mass incarceration at MoAD: Meet Us Quickly With Your Mercy, an outdoor aerial public art performance, and a digital art exhibition curated by Rahsaan Thomas and composed of works by residents at San Quentin State Prison.

The panel is composed of poet and prison reform activist Tongo Eisen-Martin, Eric Ward, Rebecca Walker, Emile DeWeaver and Ash Lynette. Moderating is human rights consultant Robin Levi.

Thursday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Pay what you can.

Info:moadsf.org/event/panel-discussion-finding-mercy-black-jewish-voices-against-mass-incarceration/?instance_id=15779

Celebrate Sharktoberfest!

Fort Point beer, R&B-infused jazz and shark science — what more could you want on a Thursday, Bay Area? Delivering this trifecta of wonderment is the California Academy of Sciences’ latest NightLife presentation, which centers on the many kinds of shark species and their unique survival adaptations. Experts from near and far join to speak. David McGuire shares insights on local shark diversity and the threats our neighboring shark species face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to hearing from marine biologists, there’s music from Northern California pianist and composer Damani Rhodes and the inaugural NightLife beer tasting. Follow the link below to see how to sip along at home.

Thursday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. Free.

Info: calacademy.org/nightlife/virtual-nightlife-sharktoberfest

Stream a transporting violin recital with Cal Performances.

Deftly mastering both classical music and her Kentuckian bluegrass roots, violinist Tessa Lark occupies a unique space in today’s music scene. Her versatility is on full display in the next streamed concert presented by Cal Performances at Home, a series that presents several original full-length performances online this season.

Recorded in New York City’s Merkin Hall, the concert boasts a folk-inflected program fit for eclectic Bay Area ears: Lark performs Bartók, Ysaÿe, Schubert, Grieg and Ravel. Andrew Armstrong accompanies on piano.

Thursday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. online. Pricing packages are $0–$60. Unlimited series access is $225.

Info: calperformances.org/events/2020-21/at-home/tessa-lark-violin-and-andrew-armstrong-piano/

Enjoy Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (online)

Another week, another festival that’s migrated online due to COVID-19. The latest aspires to be just as vibrant on the interwebs as it is in person each year: Hardly Strictly beams into your home all weekend.

The lineup includes newly recorded performances, archival footage and interviews. Also expect to learn more about the history of this SF music staple.

Also included is Let The Music Play On, a one-time broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2-5 p.m.

Info: hardlystrictlybluegrass.com/2020/

Feast your ears on an eclectic concert

Percussionist David Freeman and sitar player Mustafa Bhagat take the stage at RadioCJM’s latest virtual concert. Expect a veritable melting pot of traditions, from Indian raga to folk to jazz.

CJM presents this concert in partnership with Brooklyn-based organization Asylum Arts, supporting contemporary Jewish culture.

Friday, Oct. 2, at noon on Facebook. Free.

Info: thecjm.org/programs/751

Be serenaded by a true Cuban music pioneer

The star of this week’s SFJAZZ Fridays at Five concert is the Bay Area’s own Bobi Céspedes, “a sonera of the classic Cuban style,” and founder of Bay Area ensemble Conjunto Céspedes.

This performance was recorded in June 2019 and featured Céspedes’ latest songs. Percussionist John Santos, Céspedes’ longtime collaborator, also performed.

Friday, Oct. 2, 5 p.m. online. Memberships are $5 a month.

Watch here: sfjazz.org/fridaysatfive.

Take part in a musical evening honoring Darius Milhaud

The Mills College Music Department’s annual Darius Milhaud Concert takes place this weekend. Expect a rich program honoring the French composer, whose prolific output drew upon influences from jazz to Brazilian traditions. Works include those by Erik Satie, Arthur Honegger, Zeena Parkins, William Bolcom and Burt Bacharach.

Performing are pianist Genevieve Feiwen Lee, soprano Melissa Givens, violinists Sara Parkins and Sarah Thornblade, and cellist Maggie Parkins.

Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m. online. Free.

Info: performingarts.mills.edu/2020/10/milhaud-concert-2020.php

Get smart with #UNBOUND

The online incarnation of the Bay Area Book Festival is #UNBOUND, showcasing top Bay Area figures, authors and activists in a lineup that “aims to bring genuine thoughtfulness to our polarized national discourse.” Lest the subject matter doesn’t lure you immediately, consider the enticing lineup, including Alice Waters, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, W. Kamau Bell, Patti Smith, Judith Butler, Sharon Salzberg and more.

There’s a lot of programming into next week, including multiple free talks all day Sunday with topics spanning the protest power of print, National Novel Writing Month, literary futurism, the election, food, and more.

Kicking off the festival is a ticketed, very-Berkeley keynote with Bell, Coach Kerr and UC Berkeley professor Dacher Keltner on Saturday evening. It aims “to offer radical visions for forging a more sustainable, equitable world at this pivotal time.”

Saturday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. on Zoom. $10

Sunday’s free programming begins Oct. 4 at 11 a.m,. and subsequent talks continue until 5 p.m.

Info: baybookfest.org/unbound/#!event-register/2020/10/3/berkeley-unbound-kickoff