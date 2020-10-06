What to do this Weekend: Oct 8-11

Lest you’ve managed to miss the sheer glut of pumpkin-spice products on grocery shelves, we’re now well into October. While it’s a different fall season than years past, this week’s lineup offers plenty of things to do — especially with SFMOMA, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Asian Art Museum and other arts institutions now open to the public.

It’s also a great weekend for classical fans who miss shuffling into grand halls; find many streamed performances and even some premieres of new works.

View a thought-provoking exhibition at 500 Capp Street.

Check out the exhibition “There is no such thing as a perfect circle” at the David Ireland House, showcasing work by Cuban-born artist Felipe Dulzaides, a former San Francisco resident. In the body of work presented here, “Dulzaides explores subjects of circularity, cultural displacement, chance, dislocation, relocation, and the relationship between architecture and public spaces,” organizers write.

The House offers free reservations for guided tours Wednesdays through Saturdays (limited to two people and with social distancing in place) of the historic home-turned-art space.

Dulzaides’ exhibition runs through Dec. 19. Free.

Info: 500cappstreet.org/current-exhibitions/

Enjoy cross-discipline collaborations with Musaics of the Bay.

In addition to a virtual season of performance films, classical music nonprofit Musaics of the Bay has launched a Stay-at-Home Symposium, a collaborative springboard for new compositions, artistic works and programming. “Symposium composers and performers select community-submitted pieces as the inspiration for new music to be premiered in weekly broadcasts,” the nonprofit’s organizers write.

This week’s featured premiere is just one example of the unique artistic cross-sections nurtured: it features composer Katie Jenkins, tenor trombone Addison Maye-Saxon and painter Becca Musser.

Watch for free on YouTube here: youtube.com/channel/UCCgp8migFut9FF87lBoihFw

Catch solo theater from Scotland, Canada, Russia, Israel, the US, and more.

Theater lovers rejoice: This week brings five days of the MarshStream International Solo Fest presented by The Marsh, hailed as a “breeding ground for new performance” in the Bay Area. This festival zooms out to a global scale: There’s a robust and diverse lineup of more than 50 solo performances from all over the world — presented virtually for the first time, thanks to 2020 — from Russian stand-up to traditional Indian dance works to clowning and more. There are myriad possibilities in solo theater, as MarshStream highlights in this showcase.

Community building is a focus, with post-show Q&As.

Opening night is Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m. on Zoom. Individual passes are on a pay-what-you-choose basis, from $0 to $20; $25 for a festival pass.

Info: themarsh.org

Get jazzy with Piedmont Piano Company.

New Orleans vocalist Anna Laura Quinn & Friends are featured on this week’s presentation of the Showroom Sessions by Piedmont Piano Company. Quinn is known for interpreting tunes from the American Songbook and French and Brazilian music, so expect a “playful blend of tunes.” Joining Quinn are Bay Area collaborators Rob Reich, who plays accordion/piano/glockenspiel, violinist Justin Ouellet, and bassist Joe Kyle Jr.

Thursday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. Free.

Info: piedmontpiano.com/calendar/2020/10/8/anna-laura-quinn

GLBT film screening: Reel in the Closet

October is LGBTQ History Month, and the next series of screenings from the GLBT Historical Society centers on historical record of a very personal nature: home movies.

The Society presents the 2015 documentary Reel in the Closet — documenting the search to identify and preserve rare home movies of LGBTQ people dating as far back as the 1930s. Billed as a glimpse at queer life pre-Stonewall, the film “depicts the personal moments and everyday lives of ordinary queer people in earlier decades,” event organizers write.

Screenings include panel discussions.

Thursday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. via Crowdcast. Additional screenings take place Oct. 15, 22 and 29. Suggested donation $10.

Info: glbthistory.org/events

Wish Thelonious Monk a happy 103rd.

This week’s Fridays at Five from SFJAZZ is a birthday celebration of Thelonious Monk featuring NEA Jazz Master, pianist and composer Joanne Brackeen, pianist Kris Davis and pianist Helen Sung. This performance was filmed on Oct. 10, 2018, on Monk’s 101st birthday — making this week’s streamed performance coincide with the eve of his 103rd — and pays special tribute to generations of piano artistry.

Friday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. $5 for monthly membership.

Watch here: sfjazz.org/fridaysatfive

Sink into late Beethoven chamber works.

Acclaimed German ensemble Tetzlaff Quartet takes the virtual stage at Cal Performances’ At Home series of streamed concerts.

In this pre-recorded studio concert from Berlin, violinists Christian Tetzlaff and Elisabeth Kufferath, violist Hanna Weinmeister and cellist Tanja Tetzlaff shine their unique light on Beethoven’s late period. They perform String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 130 with Grosse Fuge in B-flat major, Op. 133 and String Quartet in A minor, Op. 132.

Log on early for a pre-concert talk with the quartet and Jeremy Geffen, executive and artistic director for Cal Performances.

Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. $15–$68

Info: calperformances.org/events/2020-21/chamber-music-orchestra/tetzlaff-quartet/

Hear a new solo violin work in a diverse chamber program.

The California Symphony enchants again with online programming, this time with a newly written solo violin work by composer Katherine Balch, performed by rising virtuoso Robyn Bollinger and the California Symphony Wind Quintet.

The program also includes works by Bach and Bartók; the wind quintet performs works by Paquito D’Rivera and Claude Arrieu.

There’s also a pre-concert talk with California Symphony Artistic Director Donato Cabrera and the featured artists.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. on Vimeo. Free.

Info: californiasymphony.org/shows/virtuosovibrations/

Juxtapose Bach with a world premiere in an evening of cello music.

Catch a slice of tradition and the newest of the new via a compelling concert presented by Gold Coast Chamber Players: Cellist Jennifer Kloetzel performs Bach’s beloved Cello Suite No. 1 for solo cello and a world premiere work by composer Elena Ruehr. The premiere piece, “Cricket the Fiddler” was inspired by Bach’s suite.

It’s 300 years of music, in one live-streamed performance.

Sunday, Oct. 11, 4 p.m. Free.

Info: gccpmusic.com/bach-shorts

Let yourself Fall for Art.

Dive deep into the Bay Area’s dance scene with Fall for Art, ODC’s annual fundraiser taking place virtually this year. The main focus is a site-specific dance film taking place at McEvoy Ranch and featuring choreography and dance by Brenda Way, KT Nelson, Kimi Okada and company members. There’s also a live auction — in 2020 fashion, they include unique experiences like “inventive social distancing.”

The fundraiser supports ODC’s programming, including its digital transformation.

Sunday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. $100 and $250.

Info: odc.dance/ffa