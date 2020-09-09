What to do this Weekend: Sep 10-13

2020 may still be in a funk, but take a look at our roundup below and discover that it’s starting to feel much like any new fall season, meaning: There’s a lot to do in the Bay Area this weekend. Dive into a wealth of options, including several art exhibitions open by appointment and with social distancing measures in place.

Not ready to venture out yet? You can still dive into a rich lineup of several virtual talks and performances.

Enjoy contemporary dance with a special cocktail.

Combining all the joys of a pre-COVID fun night out, ODC presents Drinks & a Dance, featuring a 2016 performance of Brenda Way’s Walk Back the Cat.

And, you can opt for a special cocktail delivery: “The Aviation,” crafted by San Francisco Art Deco gem Stookey’s Club Moderne, kicks things off with a pre-show party and cocktail class. Mixologist Tim Stookey will chat about the cocktail you’ve just received or guide you to make one at home.

After the performance of Way’s work — described as “a metaphorical unwinding of the creative process set to original music by Paul Dresher” — there’s a Q&A with Dresher and Way.

Thursday, Sept. 10, 5:15 p.m. on Zoom. $10–$35.

Info: odc.dance/cat?mc_cid=95bdc21ad7&mc_eid=3cd8781cf6

Marvel at a blown-glass master’s vibrant works.

Like many of us, Italian master glass blower Lino Tagliapietra put his work on hold due to the coronavirus. Thankfully, he still has plenty of wonders to share and his compelling pre-pandemic creations are on display as part of the Indomitable exhibition at the Montague Gallery in the Tendernob.

It’s a radiant celebration showcasing several series from Tagliapietra’s career, including pieces juxtaposing copper and translucent glass and bright primary colors. The most recent series from 2020 evokes nature, with leaf-like and feather-like designs.

Catch the exhibition before it closes Sept. 30.

Info: montaguegallery.com/

Behold two compelling new abstract art exhibitions.

Brian Gross Fine Art in Potrero Hill has two new exhibitions opening this weekend: Transparency of Volume, featuring new drawn and cut paper reliefs by New York artist Adam Fowler, and New Works by Marco Cassentini.

Cassentini’s exhibition showcases the Italian-born artist’s expansion on the geometric structures of previous works: “Built up through hundreds of criss-crossing painted lines, Casentini’s gridded overlays both obscure and highlight the color forms beneath them, allowing for complex visual interplays,” the gallery notes.

Fowler presents myriad densities and textures. “Full of exacting precision and gestural improvisation, Fowler’s drawings are produced through a meticulous and meditative process,” the gallery writes.

Both exhibitions run through Nov. 7.

Info: briangrossfineart.com/exhibitions/index.html

Shop new art in an online art photography auction.

Itching for new images to adorn your space? Want to help a good cause? SF Camerawork has you covered.

This year’s benefit auction for the nonprofit supporting emerging voices in art photography, is titled “See How Beautiful I Am.” It’s inspired by a line from Langston Hughes’ poem I, Too and a gesture toward this year’s commitment to Black artists and “radical inclusion with themes of visibility, equity, and the power of the camera.”

The online auction, via Artsy, opens this week; bidding lasts until Sept. 25.

Info:sfcamerawork.org/auction

Don’t just see Carmen — learn it!

What’s better than opera? Enjoying it with your family, of course. That’s the idea, at least, behind San Francisco Opera’s First Act Workshop: Carmen, one of its community programs geared toward families with children in grades K through third.

It’s a live, interactive “musical storytelling” workshop taking you through the classic opera Carmen.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. $20 per household.

Info: sfopera.com/discover-opera/education/community-programs/first-act-carmen/

Discover 15 emerging BIPOC writers in your community.

The Interdisciplinary Writers Lab for emerging writers of color is a three-month multigenre master class. The latest round just took place this summer and its cohort of local writers, newly emerged from the program, are here to share their work.

Kearny Street Workshop and the Asian Art Museum, which presents the writers lab, invite you to hear works by this year’s 15 writers in an online reading.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. on Zoom. Free.

Info: calendar.asianart.org/event/interdisciplinary-writers-lab-reading/

Rock it out in Marin.

Opening Saturday is a new exhibition at the Marin Museum of Contemporary Art in Novato spotlighting the county’s rich rock history. Positioned as a balm for music fans who are disappointed in the mass cancellation of music festivals due to the coronavirus, the exhibition encompasses photography, posters, artwork, memorabilia and more. The exhibition spans 50 years and includes subjects ranging from the Grateful Dead to Tupac.

There is a live-streamed panel talk and Q&A on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m..

Saturday, Sept. 12 through Nov. 8.

The exhibition is open by appointment.

Info: marinmoca.org/exhibitions/event/124/

Celebrate Beethoven with the California Symphony.

Normally the music scene would be buzzing with too many celebrations of Beethoven’s 250th birthday to count. With its “Bravo for #Beethoven250,” the California Symphony is keeping that festive spirit alive despite the pandemic.

In the first of four free virtual concerts this fall at the symphony, pianist Adam Golka performs Beethoven’s Sonata No. 30, Opus 109 and Sonata No. 21, Opus 53 (Waldstein). Golka is a Beethoven expert and creates an intriguing cross section here, by pairing one of Beethoven’s last (#30) with one of his most technically rigorous (#21).

California Symphony Music Director Donato Cabrera is also there to fill you in during a pre-concert talk.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m. (talk) and 7 p.m. (concert) online and on Walnut Creek TV. Free.

Info: californiasymphony.org/shows/bravobeethoven/

Transcend with art and the CJM.

Transcendence is the theme of the next Sunday Story presented by the Contemporary Jewish Museum. Grounding the talk is a handful of artists tied to the CJM’s 2013 exhibition Beyond Belief: Mark Rothko, Daniel Libeskind, Ruth Asawa and Maya Lin.

“We will explore the combination of awe, fear, beauty, frailty, and mortality present in designs inspired by transcendent experiences,” talk organizers write.

Sunday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. on Facebook. Free.

Info:thecjm.org/programs/755

Wind down with an eclectic piano concert.

The Showroom Sessions presented by Piedmont Piano Company are another excellent option for sustaining pandemic arts entertainment, with regular livestreamed concerts by an evocative lineup of musicians.

This week presents vocalist Tiffany Austin, along with pianist Adam Shulman and bassist Aaron Germain. Expect an evening of freedom songs and a soundscape melding the blues, soul, spiritual and swing.

Sunday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook. Free.

Info: piedmontpiano.com/calendar/2020/9/13/tiffany-austin