What to do this Weekend: Sep 24-17

Anyone who had a quieter summer than usual can officially revitalize with what seems to be an increasingly busy fall lineup. This weekend alone, you’ll find enough concerts and art events to entertain you for several weekends over.

There are plenty of performances, from classical chamber to contemporary chamber to a jazz festival and a celebration of Coltrane. And in the visual arts realm, there’s a sculpture fête in Silicon Valley (in person!), a Ruth Asawa talk, and more.

Kick off Musaics by the Bay’s Virtual Season with Dvorak.

Classical music nonprofit Musaics by the Bay is launching a virtual 2020 season of produced concert films of various works, all streamed online. The season premiere this weekend features Dvorak’s ardent Piano Trio No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 65. “It has all the hallmarks of Dvorak,” writes violinist Alexi Kenney, who will perform with cellist Peter Myers and pianist and Musaics founder Audrey Vardanega. Kenney notes the trio’s folk touches and plaintive tone. “It is one of those monumental pieces that just fills time in the most spiritual way….”

The evening includes a pre-concert video chat and a post-performance artist reception. Vardanega has assembled compelling virtual programming to entertain your fall calendar, with the next spotlight, in November, set as the Schubert Cello Quintet in C Major, D. 956.

Sunday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m. on Zoom. $3 to reserve your spot and a $10 suggested donation.

Info: musaics.org/virtualconcerts

Enjoy the 63rd Monterey Jazz Festival online.

Like many beloved fests this year, the Monterey Jazz Festival is going virtual. Expect three days of exclusive new and previously unreleased archival performances, streamed on YouTube from Friday to Sunday.

The lineup includes Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, Dianne Reeves, a Quincy Jones tribute featuring Hubert Laws and Valerie Simpson, and more.

Online contributions benefit the artists, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27, 5-7 p.m., on YouTube. Free.

Info: montereyjazzfestival.org/

Savor a performance supreme.

This week’s Friday’s at Five concert from SFJAZZ celebrates the Golden Jubilee of a beloved album: John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme. The highlighted performances — hailed as “one of the most memorable weeks in SFJAZZ’s history” — took place in December 2014, 50 years after the recording of the essential album.

Performing is Coltrane’s son Ravi Coltrane (who curated each night of the special celebratory week), Joe Lovano, Geri Allen, Drew Gress and Ralph Peterson Jr.

Friday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m. Memberships are $5 a month.

Watch here: sfjazz.org/fridaysatfive/

Go to the Silicon Valley Sculpture Fair all weekend.

We may associate Silicon Valley creations with what’s on our screens, but nonprofit Menlo Park Public Art strives to pull your attention to the real world. Specifically: sculpture.

Menlo Park Public Art beckons all sculpture lovers to attend — in person (gasp!) — its outdoor fair Silicon Valley Sculpture (SVS2020) complete with wine, chocolates and a grand presentation of sculpture works. The weekend promises “a campus full of epic sculptures,” with chances to see them Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, the invitation-only Opening Nite features improvisational dance (inspired by the sculptures) by San Jose-based New Ballet Co. and Burning Man artists Nicki Adani, Jessica Levine, and Oleg Lobykin. The rest of the weekend, you can get a socially distanced tour of the sculpture works by emailing [email protected]

Sept. 25–27, at Menlo College, 1000 El Camino Real, Atherton. Free.

Info: siliconvalleysculpture.com

Discover Ruth Asawa’s Disney connection.

Ruth Asawa and her much-adored wire sculptural works are the focus of an upcoming talk with the Walt Disney Family Museum. Before creating the evocative sculptures we know and revere, Asawa took drawing lessons from Disney animators Tom Okamoto, Ben Tanaka and Chris Ishii while they were all interned in a camp for Japanese Americans during World War II.

Asawa’s son Paul Lanier and Asawa biographer Marilyn Chase ruminate on this impactful time in the artist’s life.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m. on Zoom. $8 for members; $12 for non-members.

Info: waltdisney.org/education/talks/wwii-series-through-wire-ruth-asawa

Create art from home for the Jewish holidays.

The Contemporary Jewish Museum presents a special family art-making session to honor the Jewish fall holidays (Yom Kippur, starting Sept. 27; and Sukkot, starting Oct. 2).

The Family ArtBash is happening virtually this year, but the CJM is creating art-making kits to be picked up at three locations around the Bay Area. Grab the supplies the Friday before the Sunday morning session and create along with CJM organizers.

Sunday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. on Zoom. Free. Kits limited to one per child.

Info: thecjm.org/programs/756

Learn about the birth of SF Opera.

In the first quarter of the 20th century, San Francisco endured an earthquake, was still feeling the reverberations of the Gold Rush and was a hub for new immigrants and sweeping change in the west. Among these notable happenings was the birth of San Francisco Opera in 1923.

Now, nearly a century later, SF Opera investigates how this arts institution came about amid such a bustling backdrop. Musicologist Laura Prichard delves into this beginning. Conductor Gaetano Merola, SF Opera’s founding director, is a key focus.

Sunday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. on Zoom. $20.

Info: sfopera.com/discover-opera/education/community-programs/aficionado/

Participate in a virtual adaptation of SF (Open) Studios and support local artists.

Itching to dive into our vibrant visual arts community in the Bay Area? With ArtSpan’s San Francisco (Open) Studios, you can do so wherever you are. From now through Oct. 14, you can experience more than 250 artists across multiple interactive virtual open studios events, with more than 60 artists to discover at each event.

There are live artist-led studio tours from this week through Oct. 8. This Saturday morning and afternoon brings the “Rose” event.

There are also art salons each Wednesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., via Zoom. Different groupings comprise each event, offering “multiple opportunities to authentically connect.”

For the full lineup of events and artists, visit artspan.org/sfos.

Get contemporary with Del Sol String Quartet.

Known for its eclectic, high-powered energy and fierce championship of living composers, San Francisco-based Del Sol String Quartet is the perfect vehicle for a compelling evening of contemporary works.

The ensemble takes the livestreamed stage at the next Old First Concerts, performing works by Jonah Gallagher, Erika Oba and Rajna Swaminathan. There’s also a performance of the powerful Gay Guerilla by Julius Eastman.

Sunday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m. on YouTube. $20.

Info:oldfirstconcerts.org/performance/del-sol-string-quartet-sunday-september-27-at-4-pm/

Attend an opera recital with a special San Francisco connection.

Say farewell to the weekend with an opera recital with Grammy-winning baritone Lucas Meachem, accompanied by pianist Irina Meachem. The title alone is sure to please Bay Area opera aficionados: I Left My Aria in San Francisco.

The husband and wife are the first to perform in the Merola Opera Program’s new Virtual Recital Series. The program comprises arias Meachem sung when he performed in San Francisco as part of his training at the Merola Opera Program.

VIP tickets include a post-concert virtual reception with the Meachems.

Sunday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m. online. $25–$80.

Info: merola.org/calendar