What’s Cooking: Coming This Month to a Bookstore Near You

East Bay Cooks: Signature Recipes from the Best Restaurants, Bars, and Bakeries

It’s been five years since Carolyn Jung (foodgal.com) released her debut cookbook, San Francisco Chef’s Table. Now the local food writer and James Beard Award winner is back with an East Bay-centric version. It highlights 41 establishments in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, with two recipes from each — such as the ensalada de col from Duende’s Paul Canales and the oxtail mushroom risotto served at East End. “The East Bay has developed such an exciting and unique food scene,” says Jung. “It’s about time that it got a cookbook all its own to really shine a light on how special this region is.” Indeed, East Bay Cooks is meant to get readers into the kitchen, as well as out and about to enjoy the area’s many culinary talents. “We often think the East Bay begins and ends at Oakland and Berkeley,” Jung observes. “I hope the book inspires people to explore the full breadth of the region — including Danville, Pleasanton, Walnut Creek, Livermore and beyond —because there are delicious gems to be found throughout.”

The Forest Feast Mediterranean: Simple Vegetarian Recipes Inspired by My Travels

Eight years ago, when photographer Erin Gleeson and her husband moved from Brooklyn to a charming cabin in Woodside, the relocation had an unexpected upshot: It led to the launch of Gleeson’s blog, The Forest Feast (theforestfeast.com), which in turn has spawned four cookbooks — all with her signature style of beautiful images and watercolors. The latest focuses on Mediterranean fare, with more than 100 recipes for small plates derived from her family’s travels through Spain, Italy, France and Portugal. “Many of the same ingredients we use and grow in California are also in the Mediterranean — figs, olives, grapes, citrus — and I wanted to take a closer look at how they were used there,” says Gleeson, who adds this pro tip: “The quality of the olive oil was so good everywhere we visited and has reminded me it’s worth investing in a really good bottle to keep on hand as a finishing oil. With a bit of flaky salt, it can really heighten the flavors in a simple vegetable dish!”