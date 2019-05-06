﻿Aside from soaking up the luxe at Auberge du Soleil, or getting your slice of Thomas Keller at The French Laundry or Ad Hoc, there’s a flush of new things to do in our favorite terroir right now. Read on to find out what’s fresh for your much-needed mini break this spring.

True REST Float Spa True REST Napa, 3270 California Blvd., Suite C, Napa; truerest.com

Crick in your neck? Mind won’t stop racing? Forgotten what silence sounds like? Or do you just need a break from … everything? Slip away to Napa’s newest float spa and into the warm, 30 percent Epsom salt solution inside a REST pod. Choose music and soothing light colors and drift away: Nobody will find you here. Just an hour puts you in a meditative zone and resets your frayed adulting ability.

Viola Frey: Center Stage di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art;February 23 —December 29, 2019; dirosaart.org/viola-frey

THE DECLINE AND FALL OF WESTERN CIVILIZATION, 1992, CERAMIC AND GLAZES, 95 X 202 X 66 INCHES; © ARTISTS’ LEGACY FOUNDATION / LICENSED BY ARS, NEW YORK.

See the artist’s larger-than-life figurative ceramic sculptures at her first major exhibition on the West Coast since 1981. More than 100 works of art in ceramic, painting, drawing, photography and bronze are on display, filling di Rosa’s 8,500-square-foot Gallery 2 exhibition space. Spanning five decades of her career, the works are fresh, bold and relevant.

Hotel Yountville’s Pet Package 6462 Washington St., Yountville; hotelyountville.com

The new pet-friendly offerings at the centrally located and luxurious spa Hotel Yountville mean there’s no reason to leave the fuzzy child at home. Dogs will enjoy a special culinary menu, complete with gourmet treats for dessert, monogrammed bedding, dog bowls, ropes and Frisbees to ensure playful adventures and a restful sleep — for everyone. There is a $150 per pet cleaning fee. Just mention that puppers is coming along when you reserve and all the goodies will be waiting for you. Um, him.