Wine! Women! Shoes!

Photos by Natalie Schrik for Drew Altizer Photography

December 26, 2019
Vanessa Snyder, John Choi and Karen Horton

More than 300 guests joined the Saint Francis Foundation for Wine Women & Shoes, the third annual event held at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco. Chaired by Sarita Satpathy, the festivities honored SFFD Chief Jeanine Nicholson and Mayor London Breed (who dressed for the occasion in glossy leopard pumps) for exemplifying strong female leadership in the City.

A fashion show put on by Berny Martin’s design house Catou was an undeniable highlight, featuring glamorous and playful looks on the runway. Delicious wine tastings and one-of-a-kind shopping experienceswere also favorites among guests.

Proceeds from this year’s event benefited the Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and its Bothin Burn Center.

Spotted in the crowd: Saint Francis Foundation President Mark Ryle, Chris Meza, John Choi, Donna Casey, Nona Mei, Elaine Hoenig, Vanessa Snyder, Karen Horton, and many more. NHG Sponsored

Mark Ryle
Event chair Sarita Satpathy and Donna Casey
Chris Meza and Elaine Hoenig
Sarita Satpathy, London Breed and Nona Mei

 

 

